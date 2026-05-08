This particular moment in history is extremely dangerous for truth tellers.

In what many agree is a collapsing empire, in this moment of an ongoing genocide, unprovoked wars, environmental breakdown and AI, people in the west are trying to navigate through a thick fog of misinformation about what’s going on in the world.

Many turn away in overwhelm, confusion and exhaustion, but some brave souls dig for the truth, and then share it with the rest of us.

And many pay a steep price.

It was a bright spot seeing Julian Assange step into a plane after years of imprisonment for the crime of accurate reporting. His years long ordeal was a warning to truth tellers everywhere.

Some of the ways honest reporters are targeted are subtle. Consortium News, which won the 2023 Julian Assange Award for their excellent coverage of Mr. Assange’s ordeal, and a news source that I’ve come to trust over many years, had my donation to them declined. When I called my credit union to ask why, they said they were on a list of companies that were suspicious. I contacted the team at Consortium News about this, and my donation went through, but this was the first they’d heard of this.

These days, reporting on what is really happening puts people at great risk.

Professor Marandi, for example, has a one million dollar price on his head put there by Israel. He lives in Tehran and gives regular updates about the war against Iran in a way that’s engaging, earnest and courageous. Like many, I check my youtube feed every day to see that he’s safe, and tune into his interviews.

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, was sanctioned for doing her work by the Donald Trump administration.

Albanese is the first and only UN special rapporteur to be the target of US sanctions for her work, after the Donald Trump administration imposed financial and visa sanctions on her last year for her work documenting human rights abuses in occupied Palestine, which includes engagement with the ICC and international justice institutions.

She was recently awarded the Order of Civil Merit by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. I only found out about this while searching for information on her for this post. It received little attention in the western mainstream media. Congratulations, Ms. Albanese. Your work, courage and dedication are so appreciated.

Reporters in Gaza, and now in Lebanon, are risking their lives to let us know what’s happening. To date, close to 300 journalists reporting Israel’s war crimes have been killed since October, 2023.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said in a statement to mark World Press Freedom Day that the situation for journalists in Gaza is a “death trap.” “Israel’s war in Gaza has become a death trap for the media. My Office has verified the killing of nearly 300 journalists since October 2023, with many more injured,” Türk said. Türk urged States to investigate all violations against media workers and expressed alarm at the lack of accountability for killings of journalists, be they happen in country in conflict or elsewhere.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, over 300 journalists were jailed in 2025.

For the fifth year in a row, more than 300 journalists were imprisoned worldwide as of the end of 2025, according to CPJ’s annual prison census. These record-setting numbers reflect growing authoritarianism and escalating numbers of armed conflicts worldwide. Often, journalists are held under cruel and life-threatening conditions – “a cemetery of the living,” as one freed Palestinian prisoner described it. Many imprisoned journalists bear these dangers for a long time, according to the census, an annual snapshot of journalists imprisoned as of 12:01 a.m. on December 1. More than one-third of the 330 in the 2025 census are serving terms of more than five years. Nearly half have never been sentenced at all, and of those, 26% have languished in jail without sentences for five years or more. Such detentions are in violation of international law, which requires fair trials without undue delay.

The list of reporters arrested for doing their jobs is long, but here is just one example.

Syrian-British independent journalist, Richard Medhurst, was arrested in 2024 at the Heathrow Airport in London for criticizing the controversial anti-terrorism law.

Medhurst—who is known for his work opposing U.S., British, and Israeli war crimes in the Middle East and for his advocacy for formerly imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange—said on social media Tuesday: “I criticized the Terrorism Act before getting on the plane, then got arrested under the Terrorism Act upon landing. Can’t make this up.”

Some of today’s heroes are made of plastic — really! OK, they’re actually the medium, but these lego videos created by Brick Beat Batallion are wonderful, and are going viral. Here’s one I saw a few minutes ago. It’s good to know that targeting plastic toys is difficult.

American exceptionalism, white supremacy, colonialism, hegemonic aspiration or whatever you want to call it is the water we swim in here in the west. Although many of us don’t fall for it, at least certain aspects of it, the people who lead our countries often do. They’ve revealed themselves with their support for Israel’s genocide of Gaza.

It’s humanity’s job now to create systems that serve the greater good, and elect people to office who have a vision based on fairness, peace and sustainability. This violent, isolating water we swim in is baked into our concept of what it means to be human, and we need to reimagine ourselves, and our world.

A confused and disinterested public is a public that unintentionally gives its consent to whatever their government does. To encourage this, the powerful of the west want to bombard us with misinformation. Mainstream media is biased, and if we’re not paying attention, it’s easy to be misled.

I’ve shared some of the sources I’ve come to trust here and here, but there are others as well. I’ve noticed that these people have an easy rapport with and genuine fondness for each other. They appear as guests on each other’s shows, and their authenticity and mutual respect shine through. They’re modelling the kind of caring community so many crave.

These folks who take so many risks to keep us informed are the real superheroes of our time. They deserve our attention, as they help us cut through the fog of war.

I hope you’ll find one or two that resonate with you, and tune in to get a sense of what’s happening on the ground. Lately, I’ve been paying a lot of attention to Professor Marandi, Laith Marouf and The Cradle, all based in west Asia where the USA and Israel are wreaking havoc.

The more we understand what’s actually going on, the more empowered we are to make the kinds of changes our world needs. We can’t afford to be misled in these volatile times.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.