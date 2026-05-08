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Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
1d

I think I may know why, in the end, they decided to let Julian Assange free: because, by the time he was out, they already established control of mainstream media and Western governments. Not only that, but they also decided that they could even let their mask off without impunity: just look at what is happening around us and almost none of us doing anything about it or getting crushed by the powers that be (in UK pro-Palestine protesters are arrested, in EU honest people like Jacques Baud are "debanked", in US ICE shoots at people without any reason!).

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
15h

It's sad how the "big names" of mainstream print and broadcast journalism completely ignore the murders of their fellow journalists by the IDF. They don't see them as fellow servants of the truth perhaps, and that is most telling. They know deep down that they are only "newsreaders" and not actual journalists willing to risk their lives to tell the truth and spread it to the world.

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