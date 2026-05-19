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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
11h

Diana, you have summed up the challenge in one sentence: "Can we build longer tables together instead of higher walls?"

We either do that or we all live on our knees.

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1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Shams's avatar
Shams
10h

In a world black with anxiety, groups of individuals or even one person who authentically shares the pain and fights for fairness can hold a broken society together. You, Diana and many others who are raising their voices are such examples. And although we don't have great leaders from history, who possess a higher character than we find today, coming to the global stage, there are some quiet souls of that calibre who still walk among us, unrecognised. The people of Palestine are the living answer to the question of how a community can withstand the full force of austerity, pain, death, and division without breaking. Let us all first take strength from the behaviour they are demonstrating. What they model from within an open-air prison, we in our own weary corners of the world can translate into something similarly defiant. Secondly, we must turn to small, simple but collective solutions, i.e. grassroots community funds, where each person gives a single dollar. This is not a fairy‑tale treasury, but a real, living covenant that says: "we are all in this together" – a single dollar from every hand becomes not just an economic safety net but a tangible promise that no one will be devoured by poverty or isolation because we have chosen to stitch ourselves into one body. This needs no permission from the powerful, only the awakening of a neighbourhood's heart.

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