Sometimes I wonder how many others yearn for a life of human decency, kindness and inclusivity.

When everything is so hard — essentials unaffordable, a divided society, political turmoil — it’s difficult to be calm and reasonable.

There’s a certain kind of soul weariness that sets in after decades of austerity, the gig economy, hidden charges, witnessing genocide on our screens, the senseless wars and the dread of wildfires each summer brings.

We lash out, and that makes our situation worse. How do we cope in these times? How can we be intentional when we’re under so many pressures?

How can we look out for others when we can barely look after ourselves?

How do we model reasonableness to our kids instead of snapping at them? How do we find it in ourselves to be kind and gentle when we’re exhausted?

I wish I knew. I wish my words could provide some relief.

Maybe we have to be the balm we seek, and be that gentle presence. Maybe the change we need to be in the world is gentle, altruistic and courteous. Maybe a humble simplicity coupled with discernment will be the way we change course together.

Is there a chance we can reach out to others to share our burdens? Can we somehow create communities of support?

It’s easy to preach loving kindness, but harder to practice when we’re stretched thin.

Something that helps me is looking at the big picture, and trying to understand why we’re in this predicament. It shows me that I’m not alone, that others are feeling as bad or worse, and that kindness helps. It encourages me to honour the dignity of those around me, and helps me to feel understanding when people aren’t at their best.

I’ve worried for decades about rising fascism, and right now it’s obvious to see where it comes from. After year after year of grinding austerity there’s a longing for order, for a romanticized ‘good old days’, for the dream that, like sand, somehow slipped through our fingers.

Many of us connect with others through rage.

We blame our troubles on immigrants, or women or whoever we decide toppled the apple cart. It’s easier than looking up to see who orchestrated this, and who continues to profit from our misfortune.

Where does this lead?

Some say we’re all Palestinians now, and I wonder if there’s truth to this. If we stay on this trajectory, being manipulated by those who profit from our misery, this might well turn out to be true.

But we can look up, and see the people who have so much money that they don’t know what to do with it. They buy politicians, media outlets and entertainment industries.

What are we to these people? Soldiers to fight their stupid wars, cheap labour, entertainment as they pit us against each other, our differences weaponized. We’re people to be used in various ways, as we’ve learned through the Epstein files. And they’ve propagandized us to look up to them.

But we don’t have to. What if we looked up and yanked back on the strings they use to control us? What if we refused to fall for their cheap tricks?

What if we banded together and created support systems, using strategies we’ve gleaned over time immemorial from all around the world?

We have this ability.

This issue is on many minds right now, as we look at the future and wonder how we can help to steer things in a better direction.

Many are asking this question. In this article, Jeremy Lent discusses our task ahead as humanity. And in this article Vijay Prashad considers Tuvalu and how we build the future together. And here’s what Professor Marandi has to say about our situation. Like so many, I find his voice sensible and encouraging.

To my mind, we have a duty to figure this out; a duty to those who came before us who worked so hard for a better future, to our children and grandchildren, to the healed world that is entirely possible, and to the future of all of life.

This duty isn’t a burden; it’s what connects us through empathy and concern. It’s what gives our lives meaning, and is the foundation of the common courtesy and kindness that helps us get along in community.

This duty is what makes life worth living, filling it with heartfelt connections, and helping us to discern between what’s worthwhile and what’s not.

Can we rise to this terrifyingly potent moment? Can we look around and see others as our allies and not as our competitors? Can we build longer tables together instead of higher walls?

This, in a nutshell, is what we need to do to get to a better world. Society has an obligation to ensure that all its members have what they need. It is the responsibility of government to create the conditions where everyone can thrive, and where we can live in peace.

And when our governments refuse to live up to their responsibilities, it’s up to the rest of us to enable these conditions. We can start with civility, understanding and courtesy.

We can notice that our destinies are tied together, and that we need solidarity. It’s the starting point for the transition to the kind of world that allows all of us to thrive.

Maybe a new aesthetic will emerge. Who isn’t tired of the noise and tackiness, the ocean of plastic we’re swimming in, and the endless advertisements?

Who doesn’t crave the dignity of simple graciousness? Or the ease that courtesy, empathy, and equanimity provide?

What would our societies be like if we were intentional about these things? Consideration, nuance, subtlety, modesty — all these qualities have been drowned out in our dog eat dog culture. Can we transcend the barbarity that’s being encouraged for something that would be much more rewarding? This kind of gentle rebellion could usher in a new sensibility.

From a place like this, we’d probably make more constructive decisions. Slowly our soul weariness could begin to ease a little. We might find ourselves somewhat more calm knowing we’re not alone amidst the current madness.

We need big changes, sure, but these kinds of small changes might provide the grounding for us to make them.

What we’re up against is going to require our unity, strength and self discipline. With what’s going on in the Strait of Hormuz, we could be facing a depression in much of the world. And that will make our solidarity essential.

We’ve been experiencing the effects of austerity for decades and it’s only getting worse. Here’s Avi Lewis describing our plight.

We have people running our global economy who have no concern for the rest of us. They want us to accept the genocide in Gaza, endless war, environmental breakdown and grinding poverty so that they can retain power.

We are all Palestinians now, and we need to learn to be as courageous as they are. We have to learn the skills of people who have succeeded against oppressive powers.

Here’s an excerpt from an article by Sean Griobhtha that describes the struggle we are all up against.

“Biko understood what Frantz Fanon had articulated in The Wretched of the Earth and what Malcolm X had lived: that the most effective weapon of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed.”

These are our minds he talked about. And they’re where our liberation begins.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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