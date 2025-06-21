A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

What to do?! The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, informed him that the US intelligence community, “continues to assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamenei has not authorized a nuclear weapons program that he suspended in 2003” (even though she has now backtracked).

Not only that, Israel, the country that started the bombing of Iran, is despised by most of the global population for its continuing genocide in Gaza. Israel is supported by western elites, but the rest of us are traumatized, experiencing moral injury as we witness this on our devices.

Now, in their usual unscrupulous way, Israel has bombed Iran, assassinated important public figures, randomly killed civilians and bombed nuclear facilities. All of this is illegal under international law, and highly immoral.

Trump himself has lost all credibility. Even though he initially claimed to know nothing about Israel’s attack on Iran, his ego got the better of him. After making that claim, he couldn’t resist telling the world on his Truth Social account that he’d given Iran sixty days to get to a deal, and that something terrible would happen on day 61, which is when Israel began its bombing and assassination campaign in Iran.

In the meantime, so many of us are heart sick as we witness Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. This phase sees Israel starving Palestinians and shooting them as they line up for food. A bogus Israel and US backed “aid” organization made up of mercenaries, CIA agents and other dubious characters is in charge of this operation.

These actions have destroyed any small amount of trust other nations had in Trump and Netanyahu. Their lies and destructiveness have lost them all credibility.

But how to deal with Iran?

By now we should all know that Iran’s nuclear program is not the issue. There are a number of actual reasons Trump wants to get involved: destabilizing the region, regime change, getting his hands on Iran’s oil, and attacking BRICS member countries are a few of those reasons. He’s also beholden to AIPAC donors who support Israel.

And Netanyahu doesn’t want to face the consequences of ending military violence for fear of going to jail for other crimes he’s committed.

Speaking of consequences, Trump is in hot water over his plans for Iran too. He campaigned on a platform of being a peace president, and this attack on Iran would be the start of yet another forever war. This on top of not being able to bring about peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Iran has been preparing for the eventuality of war with Israel and the USA since the sabre rattling began over thirty years ago. Israel is now being pummelled in retaliation, and analysts agree that the USA would lose a war with Iran. This would also make oil prices in the west skyrocket, and could plunge the western world into an economic depression, the likes of which it has never seen.

And then there’s Trump’s base. He also campaigned on helping the working person. Although he’s quietly been passing legislation that makes the standard of living worse for this demographic while padding the pockets of the rich, a full on depression would be too much. Trump could have angry mobs hunting him down, and who knows what they would do to him.

My bet is that he’ll create a false flag to justify his planned invasion, and it’s going to have to be one hell of an event. If you were Trump and his Deep State buddies, what would you do? What kind of an event would justify his planned military attack?

Or maybe, just maybe, he’ll understand the risks he’d be taking if he attacked Iran. As Professor Marandi describes so compellingly in this interview, invading Iran would be a disaster for the USA. People have no appetite for this war, since Israel and its allies have shown its true colours: they support genocide, commit war crimes and violate international law. Israel’s supporters are held in contempt by much of the world, since they’ve shown themselves to have no conscience and to be motivated by power and greed. War with Iran would have devastating economic consequences for the west, Trump and Israel would fall, and perhaps their political leaders allied with them would fall too.

Let’s hope that further negotiations involving more reliable countries will provide Trump with an offramp for this devastating scenario, and that he makes the right choice. I also hope that with negotiations, the genocide in Gaza will be stopped, food and aid will get in, and restoration and healing will begin for those brave and steadfast people.

Will it be a graceful exit that would bolster the western world and Trump’s image, or will it be a horrific false flag event to justify more atrocities, and unleash their grim fallout?

We will find out soon enough.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/