Truth is our friend, especially in this time of so much propaganda and disinformation.

Those who lie want to manipulate us. So it’s important to understand how reality is being distorted, so we can see a more accurate picture of what’s going on.

We’re bombarded by BS and scams here in the west. Just yesterday someone phoned to tell me I’d won $3.5 million. A quick search told me that Winners International is scamming people. Look out! People want to believe this stuff — who couldn’t use some extra money these day? — but their stories are usually just not true, and they might get something out of you in the process.

The guy I was talking to wanted me to keep our conversation secret. Oh, well. I didn’t mention to him that I’m a blogger, but then again, he didn’t ask.

Sometimes life in the western world these days just feels like a great big ongoing scam.

I’ve recently seen a few things that help us understand what we need to if we’re going to get to a better way of living.

Deconstructing the causes of some of our problems helps us to recognize them when they’re happening.

Brian Berletic talks here about colour revolutions, how to spot them, who’s behind them, why they occur and who benefits. He discusses the latest colour revolution in Nepal.

This is quite formulaic. These are revolutions that are backed by the CIA, and that encourage existing divisions between people and fan the flames on the side that will be most friendly to the interests of large corporations. Their aim is to make resources more readily available for exploitation by these corporations. They’re presented in the media as change for the better, and will look like the country’s people are fed up with a totalitarian, evil, insert your adjective, and that the revolution is the enactment of the will of the people.

Jonathan Cook talks about the stories we are told and that we continue to tell ourselves about who benefits from wars and genocide, and how these stories help them get away with it. Blaming parties other than the billionaire class deflects their responsibility for violence that is highly profitable for them.

Gregory Pettys talks about the importance of women and community in bringing about a better future. He asserts that women generally distribute money in a more constructive and equitable way and should have more power. He also asserts that community is what keeps us strong.

And KJ Noh and Brian Berletic discuss where our attention is being directed when we watch in horror as genocide and war continue. Spoiler: BRICS isn’t the cause of these things. It was the western world that adopted the neoliberal economic system that caused so much hardship for its citizens, wars in the rest of the world and environmental devastation all for the sake of profits. Had our countries chosen to invest in the well-being of their people, our communities, diplomacy, peace and environmental restoration, our quality of life would be so much better.

And when big stories take over our mediascape, what are we not hearing about? And how are these big stories being used to sway public opinion?

Take, for example, the recent murder of Charlie Kirk. I admit, I’d never heard of him until he’d been shot. And the reason I hadn’t heard of him is that he and I had nothing in common when it came to political views. Had anything from him come across my media feed, I would have skipped over it.

Amidst speculation that his murderer was extreme left, trans, Islamic, etc., it turns out that he was a straight, white, conservative, Christian Republican who supported the second amendment. He was from a family that were all MAGA supporters, and had become more politicized in the last few years.

I hope those who have been calling for revenge against the radical left (whatever that means these days), including President Trump, take it back. This guy was groomed by MAGA forces and look what this led to.

How about a call for being reasonable and understanding? How about some deep thinking instead of sound bites? How about looking honestly at the state of the western world and trying to come up with some constructive policies that address our social and environmental crises, and don’t involve demonizing others and trying to dominate other countries?

Here’s the perspective of some Chinese people on the killing of Charlie Kirk that I found interesting.

Some of the things that haven’t been getting much attention in the news: the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the colour revolution in Nepal (branded by the west as the Gen Z revolution), the Sumud flotilla and the dock workers who tell us that “if they lose contact with the flotilla for even 20 minutes, they will block the departure of 14,000 containers of merchandise to Israel”.

I hope you’ll give some of these your attention, and consider their implications. For me, deconstructing things in this way gives me a better understanding of what’s going on, and why, and helps me to maintain my sanity.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.