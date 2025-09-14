Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
1h

To really understand what is going on we have to look at the ruinous ideologies that drive our societies, war, militarism, imperialism, colonization, neoliberalism. These are all taboo words and the media is deeply complicit in doing their part. They don't want us looking behind the curtains of lies, chaos, and propaganda as they create absolute mass distraction. Its the Tower of Babel where blather reigns supreme.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
F....'s avatar
F....
1h

Isn't our dependence on ''money'' and the usury based Western economic system the crux of problem in the first place?

---

“if they lose contact with the flotilla for even 20 minutes, they will block the departure of 14,000 containers of merchandise to Israel”.

In other words they're not part of the BDS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture