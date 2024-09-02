Lavender sachets refreshed,
sheets changed,
flowers freshly picked.
Calendar page turned.
Laundry drying in the sun.
the sun: gentle, warm, melancholy.
Bees in the oregano,
A few yellow leaves
meander their way to the ground.
For what do we yearn?
A peaceful world,
Kindness,
love, connection,
that which is ineffable.
An inviting home
and good food for all.
That we come to our senses.
Will we?
A bike ride with a friend,
falling in love again with the land
draped in apples, flowers and greenery.
Lots to do
in this Virgo infused time.
Birthday busy-ness,
projects,
practices.
Time to get serious,
to hunker down.
This season sings
its elegant song
as summer melts away.
Beautiful poem and artwork, Diana. A true evocation of the ineffable.
Love the poetry and the artwork and the “herbals” all pointing to the incredible importance of Autumn!