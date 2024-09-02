Lavender sachets refreshed,

sheets changed,

flowers freshly picked.

Calendar page turned.

Laundry drying in the sun.

the sun: gentle, warm, melancholy.

Bees in the oregano,

A few yellow leaves

meander their way to the ground.

For what do we yearn?

A peaceful world,

Kindness,

love, connection,

that which is ineffable.

An inviting home

and good food for all.

That we come to our senses.

Will we?

A bike ride with a friend,

falling in love again with the land

draped in apples, flowers and greenery.

Lots to do

in this Virgo infused time.

Birthday busy-ness,

projects,

practices.

Time to get serious,

to hunker down.

This season sings

its elegant song

as summer melts away.