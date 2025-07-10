A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

The way we understand the world around us is interesting, complex and unique to each of us. This morning I thought deeply about how I understand things. And I call it values based systems thinking.

I first heard the term ‘systems thinking’ from Joanna Macy. Here’s a an article that explains the term well. As soon as I heard the term, I realized that it’s the way I think naturally. I tend to notice interconnectedness and dynamics, and trends as they’re beginning. I pay attention to patterns, the way things interact, and how things work.

But the way I think is also values based. Those values are peace, kindness, fairness and accuracy, to name a few. I strongly believe that the world could and should be a better place for everyone. A place where wars and poverty are a thing of the past, and where genocide is as undoable as it is unthinkable.

It doesn’t make sense to me that with all our knowledge, ability to share information and a world of plenty, there’s so much animosity and hunger and general lack in the world. To me, this demonstrates a systems failure.

We all benefit — rich and poor — when we have strong, healthy societies. Doing what we can to restore our environment, to make healing a priority and helping one another gives us the key to a renaissance the likes of which we’ve never seen.

Isn’t this what we desire? Don’t we want to work towards a future filled with good health, lush forests, clean water, well functioning societies and governance? Imagine the beautiful dance of life in a society that supports us, our societies, and our planet.

Imagine the creativity they would unleash! What would we apply ourselves to if we had a four hour day, and a four day work week? Imagine the gardens, learning, art and expertise we’d be able to achieve, and the creativity that would abound. And the deep healing, and profound wisdom that would result from this.

As a systems thinker, I can’t help but wonder where we went wrong. My values seem not only reasonable, but achievable.

Wouldn’t societies like this create thriving economies? Wouldn’t we all be happier if we didn’t have to worry about wildfires, floods and wars the way we do now? And can you imagine how much less stress we’d be under if we were all housed, able to eat well and had more time on our hands?

What are we doing wrong and how do we get to a better place? If our economies depend on war and exploitation and are fuelled by greed and the lust for power, from a values based systems perspective, it means we have a very flawed economic system. And we have to change it.

From a systems point of view, I don’t have solutions per se, but I have ideas about how we can reach them, and they’re personal, societal, political and geopolitical. Here are a few of those ideas:

On a personal level, we can encourage what we want while discouraging what we don’t want. We can do our best to be the kind of person we hope to be in the world we envision. We can be kind, helpful, and neighbourly. We can grow food, and do what we can to heal the earth around us. We can make sure we get our facts straight, since they’re foundational to seeing situations clearly. We can nurture our relationships, and create safe emotional space for the people in our lives.

And we can refrain as much as possible from getting into situations that degrade us. We can limit interactions with toxic people. We can boycott. We can unplug from the system: make our own care products, wildcraft, eat lower on the food chain, repurpose things. We can meditate, and help ourselves and others to heal. We can take good care of whatever piece of earth we live on.

Societally, we can build community, and support systems that ensure that we all have food and shelter. We can start free stores and soup kitchens. We can put out extra gloves and socks in a free box as winter approaches. We can barter, share and give support when we can. We can get involved with groups that further our values.

Politically, we can sign petitions, vote for candidates whose platforms inspire us (if we can find them), and run for office. We can encourage our municipalities to join class action suits like SueBigOil.

Geopolitically, we can stay up to date to make sure we’re well informed about what’s going on. We can see the parallels between what’s going on in our country and other countries, and take note of solutions that have worked elsewhere. And we can share solutions that have worked for us.

Values based systems thinking doesn’t provide answers, but I believe it enables them. As we heal and nurture ourselves and each other, as we build systems of support in our communities, create safe spaces and build trust, we can’t help but share ideas, collaborate, and find new solutions together. And who knows what will come out of them?

As we learn, grow and share with each other, we’ll gain strength. And the kind of world we want will begin to emerge in small ways. And then maybe in larger ways.

It begins with each of us. Healing one part heals all parts a little bit. So we need to keep healing, growing and taking action in whatever ways make sense to each of us.

As Arundhati Roy once said, “Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing.”

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/