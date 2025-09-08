What do you get when a country has a socialist government and lots of oil? I bet many of you know, and it’s often any number of things: a colour revolution, accusations of unfair elections or drug trafficking, assassination attempts, coups, or a combination of these things.

With social media, we learn the back stories of these accusations made by western nations against countries like this.

Why does the west do these things? They want to overthrow governments that maintain control over their resources with a government that’s more favourable to western interests.

As well, left leaning governments prioritize the well-being of their citizens, and that makes western governments look bad, having imposed decades of austerity on their own citizens. It shows the possibility for people to have a high standard of living within a well functioning society and economy.

If the west allows countries like this to succeed, it could give their own countries’ citizens ideas. The prominent western myth is that socialism has never worked, that there are no functioning socialist societies, and that the very idea is utopian.

But consider the latest example of a socialist country and how the west is responding to it. The recent hot spot is socialist and oil rich Venezuela. That’s two strikes against it.

How is the USA reacting to it? First it’s called Venezuela’s recent elections irregular. However, according to this article, the consensus from international witnesses to the vote says otherwise:

In reality, the Venezuelan electoral system is perhaps the most advanced in the world. To cast a ballot, voters must present their national identification card. They also have their fingerprints scanned. If both the I.D. card and fingerprint match those on the national database, they can vote on a touchscreen electronic voting machine. The electronic vote is sent to the National Electoral Commission headquarters in Caracas, and a paper ballot is printed. Voters must check the ballot and place it in a box. Afterward, they must put their thumb on an ink blot and stamp it next to their name on an electoral roll to prove they have voted. They then physically sign their name beside the fingerprint. When polls close, paper ballots are counted in front of witnesses from all parties and compared to the electronic vote count. If there are any discrepancies, a full audit is conducted. In 2013, the electronic vote was 99.98 percent accurate. This was because, across Venezuela, 22 people who had voted on the machines failed to put their paper ballot in the box.

Next, let’s look at what’s happening right now.

According to Brian Berletic of The New Atlas the USA is attempting regime change in Venezuela. It has a strong military presence off the Venezuelan coast has already murdered eleven people who they accused of running drugs in their boat.

And if you want a deep dive, Danny Haiphong has a great conversation with Ben Norton, including about Venezuela towards the end.

What kind of a threat does China pose to the western world? It’s successful, it’s a communist country and it’s eclipsing the west economically and militarily while lifting millions out of poverty. While it makes progress, the west stagnates.

Instead of taking constructive action to improve their own societies, the west blames China and other successful countries. Carl Zha, who has lived in both the USA and China, compares the two countries in this video, and it’s telling.

And then there’s Russia, whose backstory bears little resemblance to the narrative we’re being fed. Russia has never expressed the intention to invade Europe, and its war with Ukraine is seen by many as a proxy war with NATO, especially if you look at events around the 2014 CIA backed coup in Ukraine, which destabilized the region.

And when it comes to Iran, it was bombed by Israel followed by the USA in June. Israel intended for it to be a decapitation strike, murdering many prominent Iranians. Despite this, Iran beat Israel militarily. Israel was hammered.

Now Israel and the USA are beating the drums of war again. After reading this article, I couldn’t help but wonder how Israel will cope with yet another war with militarily superior Iran, more attacks by Ansarallah, and a flotilla of over fifty ships and boats attempting to bring aid to Palestine all at the same time. This while Israeli troops are demoralized and citizens of Israel are leaving in record numbers. Could this be the end of Israel? I can’t help but wonder.

Meanwhile, it’s hard for Americans to be proud these days. Domestically, homelessness, skyrocketing costs of living, crumbling infrastructure and tattered social safety nets dampen morale. Not to mention the implications of the Epstein files.

On the world stage, genocide and war mongering aren’t a great look, and the west is losing the respect of the rest of the world. And imposing punitive tariffs on other countries isn’t making the USA any friends.

Many who live in the USA feel humiliated and betrayed as they watch their country’s standing in the world tank. Increasing lawlessness, ICE brutality, and general belligerence from Trump and his administration have caused so much shame for ordinary citizens. I’ve seen people admit to crying about the disillusionment they’re now experiencing.

And most of the western world is in lockstep with American policies. All have lived under neoliberalism for decades which has failed people, the environment and society as it enriched the wealthiest.

So now that so much has been revealed to us, what can we expect?

With all of this is in plain sight, where do we go from here? What are ordinary people in the west supposed to do? And what can we expect next from the western world?

Unless those in control radically change course, it looks to me like we’re heading over a cliff. The possibilities? Nuclear annihilation, environmental disasters, continued international lawlessness and genocide, increased hardship for ordinary people here at home to name a few.

What gives me hope?

There are many of us and what we do matters.

The danger is the increasing shift towards fascism. When people are exhausted, broke and hopeless, the easy thing to do is to look for someone to blame: immigrants, women, people of different ethnicities or gender expression. A desire for some mythical good old days can capture our imaginations.

And that buys times and takes the attention off those who designed and benefit from the system that’s crushing us, and terrorizing the rest of the world.

Staying calm, getting our information from reliable sources, and building community will help us through whatever comes our way. And the more we engage with each other, the more solutions we’ll come up with. Who knows where that might lead?

As dire as the situation is, we have to remember that we have the connectivity, resources and ability to have a world where everyone is housed and eats well, where we restore our environment, where we have all the social supports we need, and where we live in peace.

And we have to work towards that vision.

We’re not alone. Many around the world are organizing to stand up to the bullying of the west, and to create systems that ensure our countries interact fairly and peacefully. Organizations like BRICS are working towards that.

So stay strong, folks. And let’s support each other through this dynamic and momentous time. One way or another, we’re making history together.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.