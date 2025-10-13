As we, with baited breath, watch the peace process unfold in Gaza, and as Israel continues to slaughter Palestinians, we have a pretty good sense of where this leads. And its chances of ending Israel’s genocide of Gaza seem slim.

The USA has been funding and arming Israel as it’s committed this genocide, so it’s hardly comforting to hear that US troops are monitoring the situation.

So what do the rest of us do now?

We can sign the Uniting for Peace petition to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Here’s an excellent article about this principle. Here’s the text of the petition:

We call on the United Nations General Assembly to immediately invoke Resolution 377A (“Uniting for Peace”) to protect civilians in Gaza and guarantee humanitarian access. The world is watching a humanitarian catastrophe unfold in Gaza. With over two million people under siege, enduring daily bombardments, starvation, and forced displacement, the international community has a legal and moral obligation to act. The UN Security Council has repeatedly failed to take meaningful action, blocked by vetoes. But there is a solution within the UN system: Resolution 377A, passed in 1950, allows the General Assembly to act when the Security Council is paralyzed. This mechanism has been used before — in Korea (1950), the Suez Crisis (1956), Palestine (1982), and Ukraine (2022). We demand:

1. An Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly

2. Invocation of Resolution 377A

3. Humanitarian access, international protection, and coordinated diplomatic pressure This is not about politics. It’s about lives. It’s about stopping mass suffering. The mechanism exists. The time is now. “Two million lives can still be saved — if the world dares.” – Joris Voorhoeve

I’ve signed, and hope you’ll consider signing too.

We also need to educate ourselves about how skewed our institution are towards promoting war.

When money and lobbyist have so much power over our governments and their policies, we can expect support for war. War is a money maker, so anything that justifies it will be amplified in a society that puts profits over people, planet and peace.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado is the latest example of an institution that isn’t what it’s made out to be. This woman has been openly supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza and inviting the USA and Israel to invade her country, Venezuela. And if you look into the history of the Nobel Peace Prize, it’s far from peaceful.

Speaking of educating ourselves, prestigious universities in the USA are being severely compromised. According to this article about universities by Chris Hedges, material critical of Israel will no longer be allowed to be part of the curriculum. I can’t help but wonder what kind of reputational damage these universities will experience as a consequence. It might be a good idea to find a university in a different country that leaves room for accurate teaching material.

And we can’t forget that we who object to the genocide in Gaza have the law on our side. Under international law, genocide is the crime of crimes. We have to flex that legal muscle and hold our politicians legally accountable for their support of genocide. In Italy, they’re doing that with Maloni, and in the UK, they’re looking at doing that as well. If we’re in a nation that’s been supporting genocide, shouldn’t we join the party?

It’s important to understand how Israel’s genocide in Gaza is one piece of the western hegemonic puzzle. Western wars, threats of war, demonization of the leaders of other countries, algorithms and institutions are all connected in a way that promotes their interests at the expense of our interests, the interests of other countries and the well-being of people and planet. This discussion about what ICE is doing in Illinois and what’s going on in Venezuela is chilling, exploring the connection between what’s going on in our own countries with what the west is doing outside of them.

Demonizing other countries in the western crosshairs enables eventual wars by convincing people that they’re justified. We have to stop falling for this. No matter how well-written or important an article is, if it spouts Russophobia, Sinophobia or the demonization of any country in the western sites, I refuse to share it online.

We can’t forget that the elites of our countries support Israel’s genocide, and most media and entertainment outlets are concentrated in their hands. We hear this demonization of other countries so often that we internalize it. But can we start to question those habitual narratives? Isn’t it time we became skeptical of everything we’ve been spoon fed by Hollywood, mainstream media, algorithms and all of those who amplify them? I appreciate this talk by KJ Noh about decolonizing our minds.

To get a broader picture of what our governments are doing in other countries, I offer sources I consider trustworthy here and here.

We hear a lot of scary things about Hamas, but this video of an Israeli hostage being released kissing his captor on the forehead should raise questions about our assumptions. I wish there was a translation of what was said. The hostage, who looked to be healthy and in good shape, seemed very fond and respectful of the person who had held him prisoner.

Our money can also be used as a tool for change. Taking our money out of banks and putting it into credit unions takes it out of the military industrial/fossil fuel complex and puts it into our communities. And often their fees are lower.

Boycotting large corporations and buying from local outlets and independent businesses is also a powerful tool for redirecting our funds to more constructive places.

Buying second hand keeps things out of the landfill while keeping our money out of large corporations.

At a time like this, we need to pull out all the stops and do everything we can to make sure this ceasefire does what it’s supposed to do. I hope we all make use of as many tools as possible to help bring about a just and lasting peace for Palestine.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

