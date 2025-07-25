Diana’s Substack

Wendy Priesnitz
36m

What the hell is wrong with us, indeed?

Mark Taylor
25m

The first step is to see the enemy clearly.

It's not one political party or another or some nasty special interest group or bloviating newspaper. The enemy -- the only one we should focus on is the upper end of the 1%. The super wealthy. The few hundred that exploit the world's resources and labor to suck up as much wealth as possible.

They are out to kill us off. Sound a little extreme? Catch the glitchy response of VP JD Vance owner Peter Theil when asked whether humanity should survive: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/south-korea-nuclear-weapons-allies-1.7528300

Sometimes the biggest liars will reveal the truth but most of us are so shocked and aghast when we hear the truth we turn away or tune out. We need to hear them: They want us dead.

And that is one truth they will follow through on. they are following through on it now in the escalating WW III in Ukraine and ghastly US/Israel genocide in Gaza, the slashing of all human service and health care programs in the US and INTENTIONALLY accelerating the climate crisis.

The wealthy are our direct enemy. Time for everyone to toughen up and get real.

Truly, they are out to kill us.

RADICAL ACCEPTANCE: The Essential First Step To Igniting Real Change / If reality is ignored or even downplayed to feel better in the moment, any solution will be inadequate to the reality of the situation at hand.

https://mark192.substack.com/p/radical-acceptance-the-essential

