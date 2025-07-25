So now we have to watch as people starve to death in Gaza.

And somehow, we’re supposed to be OK with this. If we object, we’re considered anti-semitic.

What the hell is wrong with us?

Are we really just supposed to not pay any attention, or accept the fact that our governments support Israel as it commits genocide?

Do we just ignore the fact that western governments, including our Canadian government, are lurching to the right?

More austerity, more investment in military, less attention to environmental issues as though our planet is expendable. As though in this day and age we should be resolving problems by getting our kids into army uniforms and killing each other to see who’s left standing.

What do the forces that control our world want from us? Do they want us to be uncaring robots willing to kill, shop til we drop and disinterestedly destroy our planet?

Is caring about the future, our planet, people everywhere and everything worthwhile just outdated sentimentalism?

We’re just supposed to walk over the cliff without a whimper?

Yesterday I was on a Zoom call with some folks from 350.org and they shared an online toolkit with us for Draw the Line teach-ins. Here in Canada, there are two parliamentary bills that take us backwards. From the toolkit:

Prime Minister Mark Carney is already taking us backwards. He hastily rushed Bill C-5 through Parliament. This new law gives cabinet sweeping powers to speed up infrastructure projects and gives mega corporations a free pass to bypass environmental protections and trample Indigenous rights. Next, he’s trying to forge ahead with Bill C-2, a Trump-style, anti-migrant bill.

And he’s committed to more than doubling Canada’s military spending. This annual increase of over $50 billion will come from drastically cutting our public services. These actions are overwhelming and inhibit climate progress, social safety nets, and human rights. Some call this a deliberate “flood the zone” strategy intentionally designed to confuse the public and make it hard to hold political leaders accountable.

These bills are eerily reminiscent of similar legislation in other western countries.

Is this really the direction we as Canadians, and as western citizens want to take?I don’t know anyone who voted for these kinds of measures.

In Slovenia, Prime Minister Robert Golob proposed a referendum asking Slovenians if they want to stay in NATO and pay up, or leave.

Shouldn’t Canadians be given this choice? And what about other western nations?

I would much rather that we leave NATO, invest in diplomacy, ending wars, restoring our environment, and building up our crumbling infrastructure and public services.

Why doesn’t Canada have an electrified nation wide public transit system? Why do our health and education systems erode over time instead of being improved? Why is housing becoming an investment commodity instead of the human right is supposed to be under international law?

All of these are results of policy choices made by our political leaders. And those leaders are capable of making different choices. At least in theory. When lobbyists and moneyed interests have so much sway, these are the outcomes to be expected.

I’m fed up with watching children in Gaza die of starvation. And I’m done with belt tightening while the wealth gap is higher than it’s ever been. Every summer we fear forest fire and other weather events as environmental conditions worsen.

Why in hell are we putting up with this?

Maybe it’s because it’s hard to find a way forward when we’re up against so much money and power.

But if we look around at our neighbourhoods, our country and the state of the world, we see that our leaders have not been looking out for our interests.

What will it take to stop the killing, get food and aid into Gaza, and to turn our economies around so that they serve people and planet and not just the rich?

We need to figure this out, people. Everything of any true value is on the line.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/