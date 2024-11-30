Yup, we’re it. We’re the ones who have to do the heavy lifting if we want a liveable future. We’ve got to figure out how to clean up the horrendous mess we find ourselves in.

And I think we’ll be able to do it.

We know the context of our situation: In broad strokes, the western world is in deep trouble; basically, it’s in its death throes. Non-western countries — the global majority — have been organizing and are flocking to BRICS, which will hopefully enable peaceful relations between all countries eventually.

In the meantime, western colonizers are desperately trying to hang onto their dominance. In the process, it’s revealing itself to its citizenry through its support of the genocide in Gaza and other geopolitical injustices, and its blatant disregard for the state of our environment and the people it’s supposed to represent. Not to mention our countries’ enormous collective debt, and the devaluation of the American dollar. And, of course, its willingness to precipitate nuclear brinkmanship, leaving nuclear annihilation hanging over all of our heads.

The global majority has known about these tendencies for a long time, and most are happy to witness the slow motion demise of this bully on the global block.

As citizens of western countries, what are we to do? I’m not sure anyone knows exactly, but as we’re figuring this out we need to prepare ourselves for whatever comes next. Most of us are a little out of shape, and need to strengthen a few muscles that may have atrophied.

First we have to take off the colonialist sunglasses and blink into the bright sunlight of reality for awhile. Magical western thinking is reinforced constantly. Sometimes it’s hard to see the dominant culture when it’s the water we’re swimming in. Colonialism is everywhere, and when we adjust our gaze we can see it for what it is.

It comes in many guises.

These days I’m noticing the many Christmas movies that have men of this ilk breaking all social norms: lying, cheating, stealing, being belligerent, but somehow everything works out in the end. Privilege of a certain group is constantly reinforced. I wonder if this kind of messaging fuels the psyches of those who call themselves incels. How is this behaviour supposed to be appealing to anyone?

Lately I’ve been trying to understand what people mean when they talk about ‘woke’. It sounds like those being accused of being aggressively ‘woke’ have very similar values to me, but the way they express them is what offends people. And often drives those people to the far right. Please correct me if I’m wrong.

When people reject in your face shouting down, they often reject the very values our ancestors fought for, tooth and nail. Can we talk to each other respectfully when we have differences? I know it can be hard when we’re passionate about an issue, but we can try. It might prevent people from rejecting these values. Often a reasonable explanation communicated earnestly is welcome. People often want to understand. Relationships need to come first, and keeping everyone’s dignity intact is essential.

Maybe some of us need to strengthen our compassion and tact muscles. These times are really tough, and people are struggling. Our nerves are frayed. Watching the horrors of the genocide in Gaza, knowing our western governments are funding Israel as it commits war crimes and dismantles international law, and accusing those of us who oppose all this as anti-semitic is beyond upsetting.

Then there are the day to day cost of living and housing crises many are facing, and the knowledge that we’re reaching irreversible environmental tipping points. Not to mention the strained relationships so many of us are experiencing. With all this in mind, the least we can do is try to keep things civil.

I recently read an article about radical conversation that I highly recommend. We need so much more of this kind of communication. Can we listen to each other deeply? Can we strengthen these muscles too? We all need connection so badly right now, and listening closely to each other is a surefire way to get it.

And then there’s that discernment muscle. Are we finding out what’s actually going on? Is the news that’s informing our opinions accurate? Are we learning to cut through the overwhelm to get to what’s important? This is an important one, since we can’t make good decisions if the information we’re relying on is incorrect, or if we’re absorbing lots of unfiltered information.

Our BS detectors need to be fine tuned. When mainstream media is hiding and misreporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza and western support for it, and there’s fake news everywhere, we have to be vigilant. Are there news sources that you’ve found to be trustworthy? As long as they remain reliable, we should stick to them. Do you know people in areas of the world that are in the news? We need to listen to what they have to say. Here’s a post that gives useful guidelines to help us discern what’s going on thanks to Eleanor M. Owens.

We can’t afford to be misled at a time like this. The first casualty of war is truth. And, as Malcolm X said, “If you're not careful, the newspapers (or today’s media) will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.” Think immigrants, people in Gaza, Arabs, women, the homeless, those with different gender identities. If you’re blaming them, you’re letting those who are causing our problems off the hook, and blaming their chosen scapegoats.

What about our strategy muscle? Are we doing what’s effective? Are our actions helping to persuade potential allies to join us, and hampering the effectiveness of the forces that are causing our grief?

And there’s the community building muscle. Who do we include when we strategize? Are we accepting people where they’re at? Are our movements welcoming? Is there room for differences of opinion and open discussion? Online and off, how are we showing up? Are there some groups of people we distrust? If so, why exactly?

Vitally, there’s the care muscle — caring for ourselves, supporting those around us, taking breaks when we need them, eating well, getting enough sleep and developing close relationships are essential. We need to refuse hate, and choose love over fear. After all, we’re defending what we love for those we love. We need this kind of care if we’re going to be effective, and have staying power for the long haul.

Is the way we communicate kind, respectful and welcoming to all who share our concerns? Are we doing things to make our activism enjoyable?

Can you think of other muscles we need strengthening to make us more effective in these times?

What else will prepare us for what we’re going through now, and for what is to come?

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/