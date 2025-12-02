There’s something I regularly do that I call leaving ‘presents for the future’. They’re small things: before bed putting my clothes out so they’re ready for the morning and setting up the kitchen in preparation for breakfast, buying bulk dry goods with friends so we pay less and have lots of food — things like that. The future becomes the present, and we receive these presents that make our lives a little easier.

Shouldn’t we also do this on a larger scale?

What if we envisioned a beautiful future, and then planted seeds to grow it for our kids and grandkids, so they could inherit the foundations of a lovely life from us? Many of our ancestors did exactly that with us in mind. Somehow, though, the many gifts they left us — a decent standard of living, social programs, healthcare, safe working conditions, universal education — are slipping through our fingers.

Now here we are; struggling to get by, needless wars raging, an ongoing genocide, environmental devastation and its deadly consequences. How did we get here? And how do we get to a better place, and make sure that no one is duped out of these things in the future?

The getting out part is what I think will be the hardest, but if we’re able to do this, we need to create a cultural sensibility that won’t allow anyone to be swindled out of these basic societal necessities ever again.

First, we need to make sure we have accurate information about what’s going on, and especially in times of war, when the first casualty is truth. Mainstream media is misleading us in so many ways, as are other forms of misinformation. It can be subtle, like the many repeated messages in movies or other programs we watch: who’s bad, who’s good, what’s important, what’s not, whose lives matter and whose don’t.

Without accurate information, we’ll fall for all kinds of things. I’ve come to trust some sources that have given me accurate information over time. You can find them here and here. When I check back, I find that they haven’t misled me and that the information they’ve provided still rings true.

We also need a strong moral compass. Right now the powers that be are trying to convince us that genocide is OK as long as Israel is committing it, or that it isn’t actually genocide. This should be a red line for everyone who has an ounce of humanity. It should have us wanting to take action to stop it, and then doing our best to ensure that it never happens again.

Having accurate information and moral clarity need to become part of the fabric of our being. It needs to become part of our daily habit to make sure we understand what’s going on, and what we can do about it.

And we need to instil these values into the young people around us. Because there are powerful forces that will try to trick them out of the things that make society functional and life enjoyable, so they can profit from them.

We need to reveal all the ruses they used to con us out of a decent standard of living and harmonious relationships with each other, between communities and among countries. The way it became distasteful to discuss anything of a political nature; how divided and isolated we’ve become; how immigrants, women, and almost any identifiable group were blamed for what the rich and powerful do to our societies; how we were encouraged to be self-centred, and how many of us focused on our personal issues to the exclusion of everything else.

We need to help young people understand that keeping an eye on these matters needs to become as habitual as brushing our teeth. They need to grasp the fact that this small effort is an investment in their futures, and that of their children and grandchildren, and that it can’t be ignored.

Like weeding our gardens, it’s something that we have to pay attention to in order to maintain the kind of future we want.

We have to cultivate discernment, agency and critical thinking in ourselves and the young people around us. How do we spot blatant propaganda, especially now that Artificial Intelligence is on the scene? How do we detect bias? How do we know whether or not we’re placing blame where it actually belongs?

And most importantly, what can we do about it?

In the first half of the last century, people risked their lives so that we could have a better life. Suffragettes, trade unionists, activists of all kinds demanded that we get things like weekends, the eight hour work day, a social safety net, free education, women’s rights and many of the things we took for granted in the western world a few decades ago.

Back then, a whole family could live on the income of one worker, there was abundant housing, groceries were affordable, and life was much more comfortable in the western world.

But these things have been rolled back while the incomes of the ultra-rich have soared. And this trend will continue as long as we let it.

So how do we embrace our agency and make the best use of our power?

Joining together with like-minded people can bring about change. Last year, some of us from the West Kootenay Climate Hub wrote an article series together. Each article had a lead author or two, but we all edited, and survived the process.

Using our voices in conversation and in writing can illuminate important issues. Using our money as a tool is hugely powerful: putting our money into credit unions instead of banks, buying locally made, organically grown, fairly traded, second hand all keep money out of the hands of the billionaires. Patronizing independent businesses and libraries strengthens communities. And growing our own food and making our own products saves money and keeps it out of greedy hands. Creating food buying groups with others keeps our cupboards stocked affordably.

All these practices have so many spinoff benefits. Being engaged with community is an antidote for the loneliness we hear so much about. And when we grow our own food and make our own products, they’re healthier and we know exactly what’s in them. Independent businesses are so much more interesting than big chains. And credit unions keep our money in our communities and usually have better rates than banks.

It turns out that what we do to create a better world also helps us to be happier, more connected and healthier.

As we witness in horror an ongoing genocide, listen to sabre rattling towards Venezuela, Iran and Russia, as we’re asked to tighten our belts even more to give NATO — home of the war mongers — more money for weapons, shouldn’t we be raising our voices to stop this? Isn’t it our duty as citizens? Don’t we have a responsibility to do what we can to stop this destruction and devastating loss of life?

How have we strayed so far from the better lives our ancestors sacrificed so much for?

Those of us who are alive now are the point of power between our ancestors and descendants, and it’s up to us to uphold our ancestors’ legacies, and leave a better future for our children and grandchildren. We also have to make sure they know what they need to do to maintain these legacies.

We need to reign in those who have been abusing power, and reclaim what was hard won by those who came before us. We have to use all the tools in the toolbox: our votes, our voices, our money, our creativity, and our action.

And when we’ve reclaimed a good life for all of us — for everyone on the planet — we have to instil the responsibility to maintain this commitment to each other and society to the young ones.

A life of meaning and purpose truly is the good life.

I hope the future we leave to our children and grandchildren is the beautiful present it should be, and that we teach them how to maintain this precious gift.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my online offerings.

All my work is free except for the material I want to keep more private.