A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you appreciate my writing.

* * * * * * *

I’ve been told that the ‘left’ is an unpopular and unclear term right now. Much is being blamed on this so-called left. But from what I can see, there is no actual left, at least here in the western world.

Many who once considered themselves left feel completely disenfranchised. There isn’t a party that champions the rights of ordinary people, the environment and peace, the fundamental values of what left used to mean.

Worse, the forces we’re up against are organized. In the western world, all countries are calling our objections to an ongoing genocide anti-semitic. They all want war, and uphold the values of the neoliberal economic system that funnels money to the already rich at the expense of ordinary people, the environment and our social safety net.

The world is rapidly changing, and the west is losing power economically, financially and reputationally. Many of us are holding our breath in hopes that in the death throes of neoliberalism, western countries won’t blow us all up.

The political forces that once at least paid lip service to progressive values have moved to the right.

We deserve better, and we have to roll up our sleeves and work together.

So what do we who hold these values do?

Here are a few ideas:

Find others in western countries who also make up the disenfranchised left. Compare notes, collaborate and articulate some values we want to see upheld. Maybe we could agree to endorse candidates that champion these ideas in their platforms. Here are a few examples:

proportional representation

enforcing legislation making the super wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes

limiting the excesses of the super wealthy, no private jets, taxes on additional residences, etc.

a reversal of the privatization of energy, education and health care systems

making political donations from corporations illegal, and putting a cap of $1,000 on the amount of money people can legally donate

making speculation on real estate illegal

raise taxes on additional homes

invest in robust public services, including day care, public transit and clean energy

incentivize clean energy for all buildings

invest in peace and diplomacy, and not war

With the craziness of the western ruling class, up to and including support for genocide, we on the left have to get organized.

What are some other key issues that should be addressed in progressive platforms? This was a very quick list, and I’d love to hear other ideas.

Locally, we should invest in our communities by making sure all are safe and have an evacuation plan in the event of emergencies, and do what we can to ensure food security and housing for all. There’s nothing like living our values to convince others of their value.

Are there disenfranchised lefties in the western world trying to figure out how to get political representation?

I’d love to know what others are doing.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/