8h

Thank you for your article. I think you are exactly right. I don’t know how to do it, but I think the only way out of this world wide fascism is if the people of the world find a way to unite and stand up for each other. Their struggle must be our struggle and visa versa. We need learn how to think of all the everyday people of the world as simply one people. We are all “us”

8h

I just read the whole post and most of the ideas you suggested are already implemented in Germany where I spend a lot of time.

And as far as resistance is concerned, a couple of days after JD Vance came to the Munich Security Conference, and told the Germans they should learn to love their Nazis again, 35,000 people spontaneously showed up to protest this insult. The authorities only expected 3000. Too bad the American Press never reports any of this.

