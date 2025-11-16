Diana’s Substack

roger hawcroft
I applaud your view. I will it success. I continue to write though I so often wonder why and feel that my words largely fall into a void. Then, when I'm on the verge of disconnecting, I receive a supportive comment from someone I've never met and probably will never meet - someone who lives on the other side of the World, and it lifts me so that I continue. I'm not sure whether that means that I'm a fool clutching at straws or someone with an innate desire to make a difference and a stubborn refusal to 'shut up'.

I don't feel at all strong or stubborn or that I make any difference. I feel almost continually demoralised and disgusted at the actions of so many fellow human beings who appear to consider life with disdain and not only the lives of humans but of all species and the very planet that is a wonder and which sustains all.

It's been said that: "The pen is mightier than the sword." It's something I strongly believed but of which I'm no longer so certain.

None-the-less, all I have is those who give me a lift and people such as yourself who write cogently and correctly, showing compassion, caring and a will for a collaborative, peaceful and constructive world where all can enjoy life rather than most simply struggling to live.

So, I apologise for my confusion and sense of despair but thank you for your courage and determination to see the insanity, greed and selfishness of a relative few, do their level best to enrich themselves in the short term at the expense of destroying life in the long one.

The Revolution Continues
"The money budgeted for NATO should be spent on making life better for people the world over. Getting rich from inflicting misery, in our own or other countries, is parasitic profiteering and must be stopped."

Exactly! There's never been a shortage of food, of resources for humanity. There's only been a horribly sick and twisted distribution system that puts profits before the very lives of people. It's time to shut it down and rebuild a world that cherishes all life, human and otherwise. Keep fighting for it--and keep writing for it!

