In an age of so much misinformation, speaking our truths and the truths that we understand is more important than ever.

As the ongoing genocide in Gaza has ended with a ceasefire in the minds of many, even though it continues to this day with the blessings of the USA, we have to bring awareness to this fact. I wonder if the conditions are the same as for the ceasefire in Lebanon. To quote from this post on the Kernow Damo site:

Situation stabilised. Everyone can breathe again. Except, funny thing, it wasn’t quiet at all. And now we have a report detailing the noise behind the scenes. Why Israel can keep b*mbing with impunity despite signing up to a ceasefire. It’s because they had permission. The Quincy Institute are the ones who have uncovered the paperwork, and there it is in black and white — the Biden White House had assented to Israel seemingly from the moment the ceasefire was called a year ago, to keep b*mbing Lebanon whilst Hezbollah downed tools. Side understandings, they called it. Lovely phrase. It means “we’ll keep the wording, you keep firing the missiles.” And Hezbollah will sit on its hands.



And Washington calls that peace. As western nations pledge to radically increase their funding of NATO, as though this is the most natural thing in the world, we have to stand up and say no. There is nothing defensive about NATO.

NATO countries are fighting proxies all over the world. The military industrial complex makes big bucks for investors at the cost of innocent lives, the built and natural environment we depend upon for our lives. There are more constructive ways to turn a profit.

And this means more austerity for the rest of us who have been tightening our belts for decades. The money budgeted for NATO should be spent on making life better for people the world over. Getting rich from inflicting misery, in our own or other countries, is parasitic profiteering and must be stopped.

We’re told lies about other countries that are beyond belief. But NATO countries attack them anyways. And get away with it.

And if we don’t think it’s any of our business, think again. This comes back to us, not only through the austerity that pays for this lawlessness but through militarized police, censorship and increased incarceration.

Why in 2025 are we living in such barbaric circumstances? Collectively we have everything we need to feed and house the world, and to create a renaissance of art, science and humanities. Yet what we have is austerity and war, up to and including genocide.

So let’s write like the world depends upon it. Let’s write until we shake people out of their complacency. Let’s spread our powerful words everywhere until the killing stops, until the hunger ends, until the destruction turns into restoration, and the injury is healed.

Let our words be flames to burn away what is no longer wanted. Let our words be a balm to those exhausted by the never ending struggle. Let our words heal and honour and validate those who stand beside us.

And let our actions reflect our words of power. Let’s live our lives in dedication to what we know is possible. Let’s find the right words to guide us, help us through, give us comfort, direct our fury, and finally tend to all the suffering our countries have caused.

Let our passion infect those around us with our words. Let’s articulate a better path for everyone.

Let our words be a warm blanket, or a sharp sword that cuts through the BS, or the balm that soothes our aching hearts so we can carry on.

And as the outmoded crumbles, let our words and actions soothe, and help each other as we face our day to day challenges. Let’s hold each other up, help each other along, and be generous with our warmth and kindness.

We are the ones who will fix this thing, as we heal ourselves and each other. With our words and our deeds.

We’re experiencing the birth pangs of a world yearning to be born. Let’s write her into our lived reality. And let’s celebrate her arrival.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my online offerings.

All my work is free except for the material I want to keep more private.