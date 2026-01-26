Diana’s Substack

Robert Billyard
9h

Carney recognizes the realities of our times and has real solutions. We can no longer be slaves to a defunct empire . The same applies to Americans-- they have to rescue their republic from the devastations of the empire.

Robert De Graaf
4h

Well said Diana. Your concise but comprehensive list of what is needed to get us of of the current mess is excellent. The disbanding of NATO strikes me as urgent. It outlived its reason for existence thirty-five years ago and since then has served only as an arm of US imperialism, defending no one and attacking and devastating country after country at the whim of various US presidents. Still, well-meaning people continue to criticize Trump for damaging NATO, when, if he is actually doing so, it's the one reasonable thing he's doing among all the all the horrors he's inflicting on the world on a daily basis.

1 reply by Diana van Eyk
