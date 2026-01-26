Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, recently made a speech that earned him a standing ovation at the World Economic Forum.

It was bold. It defined the problem of middle powers of the western world well, if not in great detail. The solutions he proposed? Well..they could use some work.

His past is impressive: Governor of the Banks of Canada and England, Bloomberg L.P., the World Bank, Brookfield Corporation. But places like this produce a certain view of the world, complete with priorities and blind spots.

In the past, I’ve complained about colonial glasses in other posts, and Mr. Carney’s are on tight. You know the glasses I’m talking about: the ones that filter out the fact that they privilege certain groups over others, that obscure the conditions that send money to the wealthy from ordinary people, that minimize the homelessness and hunger these conditions cause, and that downplay the urgency of environmental and societal emergencies.

And that blind them to an ongoing genocide.

The global elite class think this is a messaging problem, while the rest of us see it as a catastrophe. The solutions they offer don’t stop the killing and destruction, and every time they label someone as anti-semitic for objecting to this, they remove the colonialist glasses the rest of us have been wearing.

Yes, many of us wear them too. We’ve been exposed to decades of propaganda, biased news, aggrandizement of the western world and demonization of others.

It was courageous of Prime Minister Carney to name the reality of middle powers, and he deserves credit for that.

But now that it’s been named, how do these powers get out of the predicament the western world finds itself in?

Mark Carney says that Canada has what the world wants. And I quote:

We are an energy superpower. We hold vast reserves of critical minerals. We have the most educated population in the world. Our pension funds are amongst the world’s largest and most sophisticated investors. In other words, we have capital, talent… we also have a government with immense fiscal capacity to act decisively. And we have the values to which many others aspire.

Despite these things, Canada has the same problems as other middle powers.

Although we may look good on paper, we have growing numbers of people who are homeless and hungry. We have environmental issues that aren’t being addressed adequately. And, disturbingly, our government supports Israel as it commits genocide. Like other middle powers, Canada is investing too heavily into NATO and not enough into social programs and public institutions, while our social safety net is in tatters.

Many of our young people are feeling hopeless and desperate, unable to find stable employment or to dream of ever owning their own home. And, I have to wonder, when there’s so little hope for young people, when our countries are actively supporting Israel as it commits genocide in Palestine, why would they be willing to fight the wars our countries are trying to start?

This scenario is baked into the system our nations live under. With deregulation and privatization, the wealth keeps being transferred from the public realm to the very rich. The wealth gap continues to grow steadily.

Ordinary people aren’t being governed, we’re being milked.

When we’ve had a system that for decades has sent our jobs overseas to cheaper labour pools resulting in the deskilling of our populations, when we stop producing the things we need, and deregulate and privatize essentials, what can we expect?

And with money in politics and foreign interference from Israel, can we really call Canada a democracy? Who among us voted for soaring wealth disparity, rampant homelessness and hunger, and hollowed out public services? And, let’s face it, no matter how many letters we write or how much we protest the old growth gets logged, the pipeline gets rammed through, LNG terminals that destroy our water and delicate ecosystems are installed, and we’re called anti-semitic when we object to genocide. This is not what democracy looks like to me.

How do we actually get out of this predicament?

Maybe we should look at the economies that are doing well.

I was impressed with Mark Carney for repairing Canada’s relationship with China, and that country has been extremely successful.

What lessons can middle powers can learn from China?

I recently listened to a fascinating talk by Ben Norton who explained how China’s economy works. He called it Socialism with Chinese Characteristics. These characteristics predate China’s socialism, and what stood out for me was that China keeps money out of politics, as well as life’s essentials like housing, food and health care.

What a simple solution to bring back a semblance of democracy, and to make sure everyone is adequately fed, housed and cared for.

As well, China invests heavily in education, so has a population that is capable of achieving great things and solving complex problems.

China’s trade relationships benefit all parties involved.

As Canada’s Prime Minister points out, the World Bank, the World Trade Organization and the International Monetary Fund have favoured the elite class of western nations, and have caused economic problems for the rest of the world. These countries are now getting organized and standing up for themselves, and trading among each other. China is bringing green technology to its trading partners, thereby successfully addressing the global environmental crisis. I hope Canada gets on board with this.

China has an explicit policy of non-intervention in other countries. That’s something else middle powers can learn from. Isn’t it time we stopped interfering in the affairs of other countries? We call countries we don’t like ‘regimes’ even though their leaders have been democratically elected, and they have functioning governments.

Take Iran and Venezuela, for example. Maduro is not a drug lord, Iran hasn’t had a nuclear weapons program and both of these countries want piece. I wish we’d stop using the delegitimizing term ‘regime’ to describe these countries.

We’ve recently witnessed an example: the recent riots in Iran, which are being portrayed as an organic uprising, but were actually a planned attempted colour revolution, brilliantly ended by disabling StarLink which had been provided by Elon Musk and smuggled into Iran.

“Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also to every Mossad agent walking beside them,” tweeted former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on a X/Twitter.

Dr. Warwick Powell breaks down how this was organized. Since the 12 Day War, which the Israel requested an end to, it has been looking for other ways to overthrow the Iranian government.

And just before that, President Maduro and his wife were kidnapped from Venezuela, and a number of people were killed in the process. This act was blatantly illegal as described here by Jeffrey Sachs, but it’s not dissimilar to other foreign interventions. It’s just more poorly disguised. No claims of bringing rights for women and democracy to Venezuela as per the usual script. Just “we want its oil.”

The pillaging of other countries has to stop. The western world needs a whole new way of interacting with other nations.

I hope Prime Minister Carney considers some of the things that work for China, and see how they can be applied to Canada’s governance model.

The colonialist glasses have to come off of our leaders. The wealthy have enough, and it’s time for middle powers to do our part in levelling the playing field.

No one wants to be bullied, or deserves to be. We need to start seeing everyone as worthwhile and all countries as deserving to be dealt with fairly.

All of us, even the super wealthy, need to learn to take pride in our communities, and do all we can to make them liveable. And the wealthy need to be taxed to help pay for this. With all that money, it will have no impact on them whatsoever.

And in the spirit of Prime Minister Carney’s speech, middle powers need to make an honest assessment of the system that brought us to this place of escalating debt, wealth inequality, environmental and social degradation, and seemingly endless wars.

Here are some things that make sense to me:

Reclaim democracy . In order to do that, we have to get money out of politics and essential services. Let the wealthy elite keep their wealth, but make lobbying illegal, and don’t allow them to invest in rental properties or gouge us with grocery prices. And make news outlets independent, so our populations get accurate and unbiased news, instead of pablum that convinces us that other countries are evil and that we need to wage war against them. Adopting proportional representation would also make our country much more democratic than it is now.

Disallow foreign interference from countries. Genocide is a crime and must be addressed as such. People have a right to protest Israel’s genocide. It is a moral injury to us all, and Israel’s interference must be stopped.

Return to diplomacy between countries. We need to stop demonizing countries that have legitimate concerns, and try to find win-win solutions. War should not be an option.

Adopt a policy of non-interference. Middle powers, most of which have supported Israel as it commits genocide in Palestine, have lost all moral authority. No one believes the west is the global policeman with the moral high ground anymore. When countries commit warcrimes, our countries should stop supporting them militarily, financially and diplomatically.

Middle powers need to rebuild their industries and create peace time economies. When war is the only solution to our economic problems, it means we have the wrong kind of economy. We could provide a guaranteed annual income to get people back on their feet, and support them in doing what needs to be done: care work, home repairs, environmental restoration, major green transit and energy projects. Rebuilding our countries is what could kickstart our economies.

Disband NATO. It has become an aggressive force, and we no longer need an organization that operates this way. War harms all countries involved, causes environmental devastation and is not the way we should be resolving problems or making profits in this millennium. Most young people aren’t willing to fight and die for countries that haven’t served them well, that are supporting genocide, and engage in needlessly sabre rattling towards other countries. Instead, I’d like to see an international force that could deal with environmental emergencies, or intervene to stop an ongoing genocide, or other crimes that violate international law.

Make international law enforceable. The world has been unable to stop a genocide, to stop the kidnapping of a country’s leader, to stop the murder of innocent people caught in the crossfire of invasions of Iran and Venezuela, to name just a few violations.

Start taking environmental restoration and greening our buildings and transportation systems seriously. This would provide jobs, help to heal our environment, and stimulate the economy. A Youth Climate Corp would be a wonderful idea in Canada and in other countries. It would help to restore our environment, make our buildings more energy efficient and provide young people with meaningful work.

I respect Prime Minster Carney for naming the elephant in the room, and would like to see the issues he raises fleshed out, and built upon.

These changes would be very difficult and would face a huge amount of resistance, especially from the corporations that benefit from war, but if we want a democratic and liveable future, I believe this is what we have to do.

And isn’t this the kind of world we want to bring into being? What will we say when our grandchildren ask us what we did during these times? I hope we can answer everything we possibly could.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my online offerings.