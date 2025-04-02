A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you enjoy my writing.

I first made the connection between wellness and activism many years ago.

Long story short: when I told a massage therapist that I was really freaked out about the pending war in Iraq, she told me that maybe there was nothing I could do right now. But I needed to take care of myself so that when there was something I could do, I’d be capable of doing it.

I’ve always been health conscious, but after that encounter I started to consider self care an essential part of my activism.

Looking after ourselves is what makes our movements sustainable. Whether it’s social justice, environment, food security, animal rights, or anything else, we’re in it for the long haul, and have to find ways of maintaining our health and equilibrium.

The benefits of self care for activists is obvious. But I sometimes wonder about the wellness community. Would these people benefit from activism?

For me, activism gives life meaning. Through it, I express my commitment to the health and well-being of all. It’s about acting on my moral clarity to help our societies function in ways that support life, whether by helping to make conditions better for people, animals or the beautiful planet that supports all of this.

I sometimes wonder if people who focus only on wellness feel like there’s something missing in their lives. Is there a need to contribute to the greater good? Does it sometimes feel like being a beautifully tuned instrument yearning to make music?

What is our purpose in life? Is it to just take good care of our health or is it something more? Something of substance that we can offer? Something that we can contribute that makes a positive difference in the world?

In some ways, isn’t this the purpose of wellness?

We’re indoctrinated in so many ways that are harmful, as outlined in this interview with author Pankaj Mishra. Unless we’re paying close attention, we mostly don’t even notice how we’re being spoon fed a worldview that doesn’t promote well being.

And what goes on in the world matters to all of us. The weave of the fabric of society can harm us or help us to heal. And when we pay attention to our societies, we can notice where they can be improved, and find ways of plugging in.

Being stressed, whether by housing insecurity, inability to make ends meet, climate emergencies or interpersonal conflicts, takes a toll on our well-being.

Sure, caring for ourselves helps us cope with these stresses but so does paying attention to what’s going on and finding ways of addressing systemic problems. As a matter of fact it’s downright empowering.

Someone who makes the connection between wellness and activism is Jack Kornfield. He affirms the part of us that takes constructive action in the world in a way that’s very nurturing. I really appreciate how he acknowledges both of these things.

If we’re activists, I hope we’re taking care of ourselves so we can keep on keeping on. And if we’re big into wellness, I hope we consider the benefits activism offers not just to us, but to the society and world to which we all belong.

The more of us paying attention to what’s happening in the world and pitching in to improving things, the better off we’ll all be.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/