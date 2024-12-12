Amidst this season’s cold, stress and strain, and many commitments, let’s not forget that, deep down, we have a lot in common. On a subjective level, we all call ourselves ‘me’. We all have feelings, aspirations, hopes and dreams. We all feel pain and pleasure. We’re all the heroes of our own stories.

I guess this post is about peace. Because if we could all grasp in a very profound way that all of us, no matter how different we are, experience life in very similar ways — as ‘me’ — we might find peace.

What if all of us took that very seriously? What if we all strived for a world where all the ‘me’s were well taken care of, treated with respect, and could find a meaningful role to play?

I just listened to a video featuring Ousman Noor, a human rights lawyer who specialized in refugee and detention law, interviewed by Kim Iversen. It really spoke to me. He’s so sick of the violence in the Middle East, and he just wants people to love thy neighbour as thyself.

Whatever colour, religion, nationality — anything that differentiates us — we’re all people. Why can’t we get that through our heads?!

If we learned to deeply understand that we’re all just ‘me’s, we’d behave so much differently. And if we can’t learn this simple thing, what’s wrong with us anyways?

I remember being struck by a story I’d heard about an Auschwitz survivor. She said that the people in that concentration camp she felt the most sorry for were the guards. Because they had lost their humanity.

Our humanity — an irreplaceable treasure that is beyond priceless. It gives meaning to life itself. It makes our lives worth living.

Where is the humanity of the perpetrators of the genocide in Gaza and its western backers? Are they even aware of what they’ve lost?

Do they have any idea of how this is not only harming the people in Gaza who don’t deserve any of it, but the humanity of those of us who witness it on our social media? And to those of us who are trying to do everything we can to stop it, but to no avail?

And now what’s going to happen to the people in Syria? And what about all the other wars we hear nothing about? What about the governments that have been taken over and are causing incredible grief to the citizens of countries like Pakistan and Ukraine? And organizations like NATO, the sole purpose of which seems to be instigating wars and overthrowing governments?

Our humanity is the part of us that loves, that appreciates, that is concerned about other people, our environment, and other life forms. Our humanity is what brings us enjoyment and genuine satisfaction.

Where did this deficit in humanity come from? Why is war profitable? How can people justify bombing and torturing innocent people, and actually commit these heinous acts?

And how do we help these lost souls get in touch with that most precious thing, their humanity?

Do they even know what they’re missing?

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/