We've Always Been Steeped in Propaganda
But now it's visible when we know where to look
When we read accurate historical writing, we can see that propaganda has always been around. However, before the internet it was harder to detect.
I think of Vincent Bevin’s excellent book The Jakarta Method, and what was going on that the general western public was unaware of, and how so many leftists were murdered due to the CIA’s political interference in Jakarta, and then in Latin America, Asia, and elsewhere.
Diana’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I hate being lied to, especially by mainstream media. So I take pains to find out what is actually going on. And right now, there’s so much spin and fog of war that it can be hard to do.
Now that we can verify things with our phones, it’s harder to convince us of the lies we’re being told. But it’s not impossible. Many still fall for those lies.
Why is propaganda necessary? Mostly to justify the atrocities of those who profit from them. Atrocities like wars, genocide, unfair trade agreements, sanctions and economic policies. These things are destructive and morally reprehensible, but if enough of the general public can be persuaded that there are good reasons for these things, the powerful get away with them.
As someone who’s been paying attention to what’s going on for decades, I have a pretty good sense about which publications mislead and which don’t. Consortium News has always proved to be reliable, and it’s the gold standard in my opinion. But there are also other reliable news sources, and I check them regularly.
The problem is that these sources are so threatening to the powerful they’re often blocked or harshly penalized. The most famous person who was persecuted for honest reporting is Julian Assange.
But many others are being persecuted, and I fear for many of the truth tellers I trust. Laith Marouf is someone I fear for, and so is Professor Marandi. Both of these people are exposing what’s actually going on in West Asia, and what they report flies in the face of what we’re being told.
Once we start digging, we find that there’s a coherent and consistent series of events. We discover a very different reality from what we’re being presented by mainstream media.
And why wouldn’t this be the case? Most media and entertainment sources are concentrated in the hands of the very wealthy, the same people who profit from war, international violence and neoliberal economics. It’s in their best interests to keep us ill informed.
If you want more sources, here are two earlier posts that list people I trust and get updates from. I wrote this one first, and this one later, and there are many other excellent news sources emerging. A source that I’ve appreciated lately is The Cradle. In this video, Danny Haiphong interviews Sharmine Narwani of the Cradle about the situation in Iran, and it’s very revealing. Empire Watch also exposes the propaganda we’re exposed to, and the truth beneath it.
I watched this compelling talk between Chris Hedges and Ahmed Eldin about media bias, and it’s well worth a listen. And this video of Sharmine Narwani interviewing Professor Marandi discusses media bias too. Professor Marandi is reporting from Iran, which is under attack, and many of us worry about his safety.
Here are some of the ways propaganda works:
demonization - it’s almost automatic to demonize certain countries and their leaders, and we can’t afford this kind of casual demonization in times like this. Instead of black and white thinking, we need to restore nuance and diplomacy between countries. Power struggles involving nuclear armed countries is extremely dangerous. I just unsubscribed from a site that talked about ‘Putinizing’ situations. I have no tolerance for this. The most demonized countries these days are Russia, China and Iran, and they all have legitimate concerns. We should at least seek to understand their points of view. To learn more about Russia and Putin, I’d check out Karl Sanchez’s site karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium. To understand more about China, I’d recommend Carl Zha and KJ Noh, and for a better understanding of Iran I’d recommend Professor Marandi and The Cradle. The Epstein class controls the western narrative, and we need to question the tropes they’ve hammered home. We’ve absorbed them because we’ve been barraged by them.
colour revolutions - These are CIA backed regime change operations. The CIA infiltrates countries, usually through existing grassroots groups, in order to overthrow governments. Earlier colour revolutions had people wearing coloured T-shirts indicating their support. Although they no longer use these shirts, the same tactics are being used, the most recent in Iran, and it was unsuccessful.
repetition of false narratives - when we see the same ‘truth’ shared in movies, news sites, by opinion leaders and in general conversations, we believe it. When we unquestioningly accept these cultural norms, they seem as obvious as gravity. But these narratives have been created by those who benefit from them. It’s in their best interests to have us believe that the Epstein class are the good guys, and all other players are suspect.
normalizing what should never be normalized - the first normalized thing that comes to mind is the genocide in Gaza. The ludicrous claim that objecting to genocide means we’re anti-semitic tries to convince us that genocide is acceptable. Then there’s the bombing of a girls’ school in Iran a few days ago which didn’t get a mention in the mainstream media. And the murdering of the Iranian equivalent of the Pope. Or bombing Iran as the USA and Iran were negotiating peace. These things are immoral, illegal and should never be normalized.
concentration of media outlets - media concentration means that our news and entertainment come from fewer independent sources. This makes it easier for the owners of these media to keep their messaging consistent, and to silence some stories, or concoct others.
invisibilizing certain stories - taking Iran again, in January there were demonstrations on the streets. What most of us heard was that they were violent, and that the violence was delivered by the Iranian government. We didn’t hear the backstory about the crippling sanctions inflicted upon Iran by the USA that Iranians were protesting the effects of. Or Starlink being smuggled into the country which enabled communications that directed the violence on the streets. We also didn’t hear that the first two days of the protests were peaceful and received sympathetic attention from the Iranian government. Nor did we hear that the violence started on the third day, when CIA and Mossad agents and their allies infiltrated these protests and murdered police and ordinary people, burned buses, ambulances and mosques and committed numerous atrocities. They ended when Starlink was jammed and tracked, so the infiltrators were no longer able to get their instructions from the organizers of this horror. We also didn’t hear about the Iranian government asking people to demonstrate on the streets in support of their government, which resulted in record turnouts. It’s amazing how differently things can be from the way they’re reported. Here’s Professor Marandi’s account of what happened.
feigning concern for women while not supporting their interests - can we really believe the Epstein class when it says it wants to liberate women? When the USA and Israel bomb a school in Iran killing at least 165 school girls, how can we believe they care about women and girls? Or when they destroy hospitals, including a fertility clinic for women who are unable to have children, how does that support women? We have to pay attention to deeds and not just words.
movies and video games - so many of these glamourize killing and war and normalize killing ‘bad guys’. This is indoctrination, and it’s so far from the reality of actually being in a war. I recently saw a short clip of a soldier realizing he was out maneuvered, and would probably be killed soon. In that moment I saw all the indoctrination he’d absorbed evaporate, as he stood in fear of what was about to happen to him. War is about killing and horror and trauma, and the non-Epstein class endure it because they’ve been brainwashed.
Make no mistake: the propaganda of the Epstein class is poison, and we have to stop drinking it. We need to challenge the narrative that supports western violence. The truth will set us free, as long as we’re willing to make the effort to find it.
And we’re in a serious predicament. The USA has bombed Iranian leaders as they were negotiating peace twice in the last year. Is the USA even agreement capable? How can we achieve peace in a situation like this?
These are extremely dangerous times, and we need to understand what is actually going on.
It’s up to us to make sure we have our facts straight. To bring about a better world, we all need to understand the facts on the ground in order to respond appropriately.
* * * * * * *
I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.
Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories
Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets
And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/
* * * * * * *
A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.
Diana’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"Putinize" is now a word? WTF! I can only guess what that means! What will these idiots come up with next? How about Trumpify and Netanyahuate to refer to war crimes that slaughter innocent, defenseless civilians and escalate the threat of nuclear war! Examples: 1. Why should any power sit down and negotiate when they can trumpify their way to victory! 2. Pakistan is threatening to Netanyahuate Afghanistan if troops do not pull back from their border.
More cow-patties of misinformation than we could shake a stick at.