When we read accurate historical writing, we can see that propaganda has always been around. However, before the internet it was harder to detect.

I think of Vincent Bevin’s excellent book The Jakarta Method, and what was going on that the general western public was unaware of, and how so many leftists were murdered due to the CIA’s political interference in Jakarta, and then in Latin America, Asia, and elsewhere.

I hate being lied to, especially by mainstream media. So I take pains to find out what is actually going on. And right now, there’s so much spin and fog of war that it can be hard to do.

Now that we can verify things with our phones, it’s harder to convince us of the lies we’re being told. But it’s not impossible. Many still fall for those lies.

Why is propaganda necessary? Mostly to justify the atrocities of those who profit from them. Atrocities like wars, genocide, unfair trade agreements, sanctions and economic policies. These things are destructive and morally reprehensible, but if enough of the general public can be persuaded that there are good reasons for these things, the powerful get away with them.

As someone who’s been paying attention to what’s going on for decades, I have a pretty good sense about which publications mislead and which don’t. Consortium News has always proved to be reliable, and it’s the gold standard in my opinion. But there are also other reliable news sources, and I check them regularly.

The problem is that these sources are so threatening to the powerful they’re often blocked or harshly penalized. The most famous person who was persecuted for honest reporting is Julian Assange.

But many others are being persecuted, and I fear for many of the truth tellers I trust. Laith Marouf is someone I fear for, and so is Professor Marandi. Both of these people are exposing what’s actually going on in West Asia, and what they report flies in the face of what we’re being told.

Once we start digging, we find that there’s a coherent and consistent series of events. We discover a very different reality from what we’re being presented by mainstream media.

And why wouldn’t this be the case? Most media and entertainment sources are concentrated in the hands of the very wealthy, the same people who profit from war, international violence and neoliberal economics. It’s in their best interests to keep us ill informed.

If you want more sources, here are two earlier posts that list people I trust and get updates from. I wrote this one first, and this one later, and there are many other excellent news sources emerging. A source that I’ve appreciated lately is The Cradle. In this video, Danny Haiphong interviews Sharmine Narwani of the Cradle about the situation in Iran, and it’s very revealing. Empire Watch also exposes the propaganda we’re exposed to, and the truth beneath it.

I watched this compelling talk between Chris Hedges and Ahmed Eldin about media bias, and it’s well worth a listen. And this video of Sharmine Narwani interviewing Professor Marandi discusses media bias too. Professor Marandi is reporting from Iran, which is under attack, and many of us worry about his safety.

Here are some of the ways propaganda works:

Make no mistake: the propaganda of the Epstein class is poison, and we have to stop drinking it. We need to challenge the narrative that supports western violence. The truth will set us free, as long as we’re willing to make the effort to find it.

And we’re in a serious predicament. The USA has bombed Iranian leaders as they were negotiating peace twice in the last year. Is the USA even agreement capable? How can we achieve peace in a situation like this?

These are extremely dangerous times, and we need to understand what is actually going on.

It’s up to us to make sure we have our facts straight. To bring about a better world, we all need to understand the facts on the ground in order to respond appropriately.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

