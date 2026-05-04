Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
20hEdited

Truth is our governments have not been responsible, representative, or accountable for a very long time. They are owned and controlled by the vested interests they serve. They are mere acolytes to those exercising actual power. Nothing good happens until democracy is restored, empire and war are repudiated and the West comes back into sync with a world that is leaving us behind. We are an anachronism from the 20th century suffering the liabilities of a failed empire that requires a quick burial.

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1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Nikster's avatar
Nikster
18h

Diana— Will you be our new President? You are advocating all the elements of my idea of a good and responsible government. And for years our politicians have sold all of the American people down the river. Thank you for your encouragement in these dark times. You make them light again! We start with these great ideas— we must give people hope for a better scenarios and real solutions for future possibilities — these are our strengths as a movement.

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