We ignore them, we despise them, we complain about them, but what are governments actually for?

My understanding is that government is supposed to be for the people by the people. I interpret that to mean they’re supposed to make life better for its citizens and deal constructively with the problems facing our countries and our world. Makes sense, right?

What if governments aren’t intrinsically evil, as we’ve been led to believe, but are just doing a really bad job of doing what they’re supposed to do? As Avi Lewis says, “The point of government is to step up and govern when the market fails to deliver what people need for a price they can actually afford.”

We pay taxes, and those funds are supposed to go towards making life better for the population of a country. Our taxes are supposed to provide quality hospitals, education, daycare, elder care, roads, infrastructure and those sorts of things.

The more these things are done by government the less they cost us, since when services are privatized, there has to be room for a profit margin, which is often hefty. Government services don’t need to make a profit — they’re paid for by our tax dollars.

As a friend of mine says, “If we don’t want government to provide services, which gangsters do we want to provide them instead?”

In the western world, the past few decades has demonized government and encouraged deregulation and privatization through neoliberal government systems. And now here we are, our countries broke, our infrastructure crumbling, environmental issues being ignored, and focusing on militarization. The numbers of people who can’t afford food and housing is growing every year, while the rich have profited enormously — the wealth gap being the highest it’s been for a very long time.

Is this really the trajectory we want to continue along? Shouldn’t the new millennium usher in a saner, cleaner and kinder world than the one we have now?

We have the skills, connectedness and resources to feed and house everyone on the planet. Instead we have wealth inequality, endless war and are descending into a state of barbarism where a president brags about acts of piracy, and the wealthy who pull the strings and control the news and entertainment media tell us that we’re anti-semitic if we oppose an ongoing genocide, and normalize our lousy state of affairs.

The problem with our governments is that the moneyed have too much influence on them.

Right now, international law and human decency are being ripped to shreds. There’s a bully in the Whitehouse and no one is stopping him. As a matter of fact, our governments and media are quietly supporting him and his allies. We’re increasing military budgets, sending weapons parts to the USA and Israel, and our news and entertainment media are providing diplomatic cover.

How do we stop him? By being strategic. And I hope enough Americans use this strategy to bring him down. There are laws that can and should be utilized. And we need to do all we can if we live in other countries as well.

Also, check out this brilliant bit of strategy used by Iran explained by Lawrence Wilkerson. (The video I had linked to has since been removed. It looked like Lawrence Wilkerson to me, so I don’t think it was AI, but I think it was just too humiliating to the USA war effort. It discussed the conditions on the American ships and how well orchestrated their dilemma had been managed by Iran.) Kind of makes Trump’s 5D chess look like BS, doesn’t it?

There is no reason that international disputes should be settled by wars. Wars are the ultimate money grab at the expense of everyone and everything: people, the environment, homes, infrastructure. Why should the rich make bundles of money when working class people on all sides get killed, and their property and lands destroyed?

Instead of war, our governments need to focus on diplomacy and in making international law enforceable, and applied equally to all countries.

And our countries need to work together to address issues around peace and the environment, and support efforts to make sure everyone is housed, has enough to eat, and has the ability to live up to their potential.

When we observe the world we live in, we see that the moneyed are looking out for themselves. The Epstein files have revealed what many in power do with that power, and it doesn’t benefit the rest of us by any stretch.

It’s up to all of us to insist on governments doing what they’re supposed to do, which is working for the greater good. We need to elect people to office who are capable of standing up to those whose greed has gotten us to the dystopia so many of us are living now.

And we need to do all we can to support these people.

It’s up to all of us to make a lot of noise and get this done, in every way we can. We need to use our voices and all the power we have to bring about change for the better.

The time is ripe. This miserable state we’ve reached is not sustainable, and those who’ve brought us to this point can’t provide any options, because they can’t see anything outside their neoliberal mindsets. If it doesn’t turn a profit, it’s off the table for many of the moneyed.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has brought things to a head, and it looks like the world will be facing an economic depression, and perhaps a world war.

For many, the temptation will be to blame others: boomers, immigrants, women, whatever other group they can scapegoat. And that’s exactly what the profiteers want. It deflects the focus off of them and redirects it towards others. That way, those who profit from war and destruction can just carry on without interference.

This moment needs our action and our solidarity. If we’re facing a depression, our governments who have enabled this state owe us guaranteed liveable annual incomes. We have to have access to affordable groceries and housing, and a transition to a peaceful, stable world. We need a world where we can work together to restore our environment, our communities and ourselves.

How do we afford it? We tax the wealthy and the corporations that have been raking in record profits. And we insist that our governments spend less on military and more on making life liveable. We stop privatizing everything, and we regulate corporations, get money out of politics and do all we can to make governments democratic, functional, and in service to the greater good.

And we need a new emphasis on diplomacy instead of the thuggery we’re seeing now. All of the current wars could have been prevented if all sides listened to each other and addressed each other’s legitimate concerns. Diplomacy is the art of bringing peace among nations, and we need it now more than ever.

We also have to get western governments to stop interfering in the affairs of other countries. It would make more sense to stop funding agencies like the CIA and Mossad, and start paying a fair price for the resources we need.

Richard Medhurst wrote an excellent article about the latest fossil fuel grab by the USA. I can’t help but relish the thought of all countries adopting green technologies — solar panels, heat pumps, electrified public transit and delivery trucks — to the point where we barely need fossil fuels anymore. We’d be bringing down greenhouse gas emissions, and leaving the USA with crude that is worthless. It’s poetic justice.

There is no reason we should suffer because of the foolishness of our governments. We have to insist that they do better, and start doing what they’re supposed to do. I, for one, am not willing to suffer and see others suffer because of the buffoonery of an idiot president and his morally bankrupt backers.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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