Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
12h

" I want the emotional safety to shed those tears and feel into my grief. "

Same here. I can't even shed a tear when I see horrible photos of mangled children's bodies in Gaza... I figured it must be a defense mechanism to keep me going, to not break down until we shut this genocide down for good. But every once in a while, something sad hits me and I do cry a little. I think we're all going to need some group therapy before too long.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
13hEdited

Western governments, among whom I count our Canadian government, owe their citizens major compensation for the psychological stress and emotional upheaval that they have put us through due to their callous, cowardly support for Israel. If our elected, may I remind them, politicians stood for the same values, if they had the same moral courage and clarity that their voters have demonstrated, we would not have to suffer the degree of frustration, despair, anger and desperation that has taken a toll on everyone of us! These people are not only irresponsible, they should be made accountable! They have betrayed us, they have forsaken us, they have turned their backs and farted in our faces!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture