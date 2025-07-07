A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

Recently, I had two women friends tell me that they’d had difficult things to deal with, but were unable to cry. And I’ve been the same way. Earlier this year my brother died, and I have shed very few tears. Even though I loved him dearly, was his main emotional support for the ten months before his death, and even though I can still hear the sound of his voice clearly in my mind.

What’s up with this? How many others are feeling this way? And what is this doing to us?

I believe it was Gabor Maté who said that having to witness an ongoing genocide on our screens is a moral injury to all of us. I think he’s right.

On top of that, decades of austerity have severely limited our options, and have taken their toll on us personally. A lot of us are having to make tough choices, and experiencing hardships that would have been unthinkable before the turn of the millennium.

And seeing that now in the USA, people can be deported, with no trial, to prisons where people are tortured seems unbelievable. Not to mention the crackdown on free speech all over the western world.

It’s understandable that so many of us feel hopeless, afraid and numb.

Today I’ve been feeling particularly rudderless. Going through the motions, taking care of the tasks that need doing, out of sorts, heavy hearted, low energy.

This post contains no advice. It’s just a check in, an honest expression of where I’m at, a shout out to anyone who’s feeling the same way — or maybe I should say unfeeling in the same way.

Despite this, I tenaciously hold on to a deep commitment to do what I can to turn things around with whatever tools are available to me.

I want the genocide to stop. I want the USA and its allies to stop supporting Israel. I want to see NATO disbanded. I want the west to stop its colour revolutions, assassinations, propaganda and dirty tricks. I want us to be restoring our planet instead of investing in more war. And I want to have options again, have a liveable and supportive society. I want the emotional safety to shed those tears and feel into my grief.

I want this for all of us. We have the tools, expertise, money and everything else to have a world where every one of us has enough, where we can relax and get the care we need, get good educations, look after our health and implement environmental solutions.

We could have a renaissance the likes of which the world has never experienced. Just imagine the masterpieces, the wonder and healing that we could experience together.

If only saying these things would bring them about. Unfortunately, all I have to share are words.

One thing I know is that we can’t allow this to be our new normal.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/