Like many of you, I’m not thrilled to see the American election results. It’s not the outcome I would have chosen. But then, there wasn’t a realistic outcome that would have been any comfort to me.

I find myself wondering, what did Democrats expect? Kamala Harris was committed to keeping on with the genocide in Gaza, she gushed about increased fracking, she paraded Dick Cheney as though he was someone who would impress her traditionally progressive party loyalists.

For many, genocide is a red line not to be crossed. Not only did Harris support genocide, but she accused those of opposing this crime of crimes as being anti-semitic or Putin puppets. Many potential Democrat voters either voted third party or stayed home.

And she and other Democrats talked about the dangers presented by free speech and freedom of the press. Where’s the support for democracy? No one even actually voted for Harris as the candidate for the Democrats.

She presented as a hawk, a turnoff for those wanting peace in the world.

So before blaming Russia, or Jill Stein, or the public, I hope Democrats will take a long, hard look in the mirror.

And I hope other traditionally progressive parties around the world will learn from this too.

Who are their base, and what do they actually want and need?

In the western world, the cost of living is skyrocketing, as is homelessness. People are outraged at the support of Israel as it commits genocide in Gaza, bombs neighbouring countries, targets civilians, journalists and health workers, engages in torture and breaks international law at every turn. They’re sick of seeing their tax dollars being spent on military adventures at the expense of everything else.

People are also worried sick about environmental tipping points and the destruction it portends.

And look at the rise of BRICS, and the way the rest of the world is reorganizing. Maybe the west should stop vilifying other countries that are trying to ensure that their citizens have decent standards of living. I’d appreciate it if my government also took the well-being of society and citizens to heart.

Isn’t it time for a green new deal, and a just transition to a fair, liveable and healthy future?

Take a look at Jill Stein’s policies. That’s who a lot of would be Democrat supporters voted for. Adopt those policies. Address the real needs of real people, and the planet that sustains us all.

When the Democrats start their blame game, I’m tuning out.

If they can’t look at their own failings, reassess the role of the west in the world, and make major adjustments to their policies, they will become irrelevant. As will other parties around the western world that claim to be progressive.