I don’t know what to do.

The situation is so dire, and even as we take action, Israel continues starving people, assassinating journalists, targeting children and doing unspeakably horrible things to the people in Gaza.

So here’s an idea: why don’t we all just keep on doing what we’re doing, but just take it up a notch?

So far, even though it feels like we’ve been spinning our wheels, we’ve made some progress.

For example, I don’t hear people accusing us of being anti-semitic if we oppose Israel’s genocide in Gaza anymore. Some of our countries have stopped supplying arms to Israel. People are trying to get aid into Gaza through flotillas and marches. And citizens of Israel are leaving because its unsafe and its economy is tanking. It’s possible that Israel could fall before Gaza does.

I know, it feels hopeless. But doesn’t it feel better to do something than to be paralyzed by grief and fear? Who knows what the straw will be that will break this unbearable situation? Maybe it’ll be that extra thing that we did.

I wish I knew how to stop this genocide. But one thing I do know is that our chances of stopping it increase with every action we take.

Thanks to everyone who speaks out, who takes action, and who does anything to stop the genocide in Gaza.

And if you haven’t yet, maybe try something: write to your political leaders, sign a petition, boycott Israel, post some sticky notes in your grocery store, or join a march.

If we’re alive today, this is our mission and our calling. As human beings, we can’t let this genocide continue.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/