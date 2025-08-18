A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

What if we as ordinary citizens purged the garbage that the empire delivers from our lives?

Publications that have given us fake news? Stop reading and subscribing.

Products out of Israel? Buy stuff from other countries and, preferably, locally.

Personal care products containing dubious, stinky ingredients that come in plastic containers? Make our own. It’ll save us money and stop feeding the beast.

How about a boycott of plastic? Plastic is a petroleum product, after all, and a source of revenue for big oil companies. I know, we can’t do this completely — computers, cell phones, reading glasses make that impossible — but we can still put a big dent in their profits.

Besides, plastic is just so tacky! I don’t miss those tubes and bottles cluttering up my bathroom.

As they say, garbage in, garbage out. Let’s see how much garbage we can purge from our lives. Imagine how freeing that will be on so many levels.

And using these muscles is empowering.

What if we adopted an aesthetic of quiet elegance — no plastic, no useless clutter, just things we need and love.

What if we bought organically grown staples in bulk at wholesale prices together? We’d save money and would put a dent in the profits of big agriculture that gouge us.

What if we blended a community garden with a bulk food buying group, becoming more food self sufficient. Maybe get students to take this on, and make it part of what they learn at school.

What if we became elegant termites in this rotten system, and created ways of sustaining ourselves and each other? We could build community and move past the feelings of isolation and despair that runs rampant in our societies.

All of this stuff is perfectly legal, and can make a big impact.

Here are a couple of tools that might be useful. One is called Shareable and has tools for sharing resources. The other is a local currency system that makes it easy to barter with community members.

There’s something wonderful about using this kind of personal power. We’ll need to do many other things to tame this system, but these are a good start.

If any of these ideas interest you, please get in touch. I’m happy to share tools and recipes for any and all of them.

A rebel termite is an appropriate response to the times we’re living in. I hope you’ll join me.

And this invitation goes to everyone.

Those who benefit from our hardship encourage us to blame women, immigrants, the gender non-conforming, other generations, or anyone else for our problems. That divides us, and creates a smoke screen that hides those who designed and profit from the system that causes our misery. Please don’t buy this dangerous snake oil.

Supporting each other, treating each other with kindness, and making sure we’re all cared for is what will bring about a better world for all of us.

United we stand, divided we fall. And we can’t afford this fall.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/