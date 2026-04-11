Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
1h

Quarantine all those billionaires and politicians/lawyers who participated in Epsteins perverse parties.

Put them all on the island where they can F--K themselves.

Surround the island with alligators and sharks. Populate the island with gorillas and orangutans. Let Donald Trumps Law of the Jungle rein free. Apologies to Dian Fossey and to the animal kingdom.

Installl a panopticon to prevent anyone from escaping.

No Children Allowed on the Island.

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2 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
37m

One quick correction, Diana: << The game of Chess originated in Iran ... >> Not true; it originated in India, although it spread thence to Persia.

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