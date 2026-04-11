Iran didn’t start this war.

Three times in the past year, Israel and the USA have tried to topple Iran, then arranged to negotiate a ceasefire and, twice while negotiating, attacked Iranian leaders and negotiators. Will they do it again this time?

The stakes are much higher now. Iran, which has been demonized by the west, has been preparing for this war for decades. It’s existential for Iran, but a war of choice for the USA and Israel.

After the most recent surprise attack, Iran hit back hard at Israel and the American military bases in the region. The USA implored Iran for a ceasefire, while telling American media that it was Iran that wanted the ceasefire. Pakistan brokered a deal using Iranian conditions as a starting point as agreed to by the American government. After only a few hours, Israel dishonoured that ceasefire by bombing Lebanon, violating one of its conditions.

What we’re watching is the death throes of a bloated empire whose leaders look out only for themselves. They’re used to getting away with breaking agreements, bullying the rest of the world, quietly organizing coups and colour revolutions, starting wars and lying about it.

In their own countries, they influence governments to deregulate and privatize so that public funds are funnelled their way at the expense of everyone and everything else. They have more money than they know what to do with, while the rest of us struggle to get by, leaving many among us hungry and homeless, while our infrastructure crumbles, services are cut, and environmental damages escalate.

They try to hide what the Epstein files reveal about so many of them. They try to convince us that objecting to genocide makes us anti-semitic, and they propagandize us with their Hollywood movies and the news sources that they own.

We’re witnessing the fall of those who feel entitled to plunder the world, and Iran is the one changing the power dynamics.

So what do we in the west do? We need to stay informed. Some good news sources to get the latest on Iran are The Cradle and Professor Marandi, who has a $1million price on his head for telling us what’s going on in Iran, where he lives. We also need to keep them from bringing the rest of us down with them as they fall, and we need to create the kind of world we want.

But back to the ceasefire between Iran, the USA and Israel; the Trump administration is telling us all kinds of lies, since they’re used to getting away with it. They’re accustomed to pulling their dirty tricks. They’re denying the legitimacy of the 10 point plan that they agreed to as the basis of the negotiations.

Why did they start this war? Was it to bring human rights to the people of Iran? Or to stop their nuclear program, which has never included developing nuclear weapons? Was it to get their hands on Iranian oil, or was it to keep Trump and Netanyahu out of jail? No credible explanation has ever been provided.

They claim to be bringing women’s rights to Iran and bomb a girls’ school, killing close to 170 of them. Israel claims to have the most moral army in the world as we watch them on our screens committing genocide in Gaza.

Iran is a strong nation that stands in the way of Israel’s greater Israel aspiration that would include Palestine, Lebanon and parts of other countries in the region.

Iran is winning, despite what others might be saying. First Trump started this war to distract from the Epstein files, and now he’s drawing attention to the Epstein files to distract us from the disastrous situation with the Strait of Hormuz being closed to the USA and its allies. We can’t allow ourselves to continue to be gaslit with this kind of craziness.

Iran thinks long term and makes strategic moves: closing the Strait of Hormuz to vessels that are allies of the USA and Israel, targeting military infrastructure and not committing war crimes the way the USA and Israel do, and letting people know where and what they’re bombing to prevent civilian casualties. These things aren’t just moral, they’re also good strategy.

Onlookers, at least the ones who are getting correct information (which can be hard to do in the fog of war), see who conducts themselves with integrity. These days, when Trump says something, people often go to Iranian sources to see if he’s telling the truth. People no longer trust Trump.

This conflict involves all of us. Most western countries fund Israel, provide weapons and diplomatic cover. And the closing of the Strait of Hormuz will impact the global economy, causing the cost of living to skyrocket and possibly plunging the world into a recession or depression.

In a sense, we who aren’t part of the Epstein class are all Amalek. We’re the ones on the menu, and not at the table. We are all Palestinians, Iranians and Lebanese now. Israel and the USA are to blame, since they started this unprovoked war and now refuse to negotiate in good faith.

Government for the rich by the rich can’t be considered democracy, especially when most western governments are supporting Israel as it commits genocide. We’re assaulted daily with the details of the atrocities committed by Israel against Gaza and, increasingly, against Lebanon and the West Bank. It’s appalling and unacceptable.

The Strait was open to all before the unprovoked attack on Iran. Now the USA, Israel and its allies can’t get through. The y’re losing the war, and trying to lie their way out of their responsibility to negotiate in good faith. Because of their history of dirty tricks, Iran justifiably may not be willing to come to the table to negotiate with them. Many are calling the USA and Israel agreement incapable because of their behaviour.

Will this be the turning point? Will Israel be stopped? Will Israel, its accomplices and the Epstein class be held to account? Will international law be updated so that it serves all countries and is enforceable?

I am so ready for this kind of shift. This is a new millennium, and we have to grow up as a global civilization. It’s not fair that we’re being held hostage by a group of people that doesn’t care about the welfare of people in other countries or of their own citizens, but control the media to make it all sound reasonable. We can’t go on this way.

No matter how often we hear the coordinated chorus in the western world proclaiming that it’s anti-semitic to object to genocide, we know in our hearts that’s not true. We can’t allow this descent into barbarism to go on.

Collectively, we have so much knowledge and technology, and so many skillsets, and we live on a beautiful planet that provides enough for everyone. As terrifying as this moment is, as dangerous as these times are, this could be humanity’s chance to get things right, and create a fair, healthy and harmonious world together.

We have the tools, and we need to pick them up and learn how to use them. As they say, they are the money, but we are the many. We need to set aside our differences, get organized, and build a movement that will redirect this destructive and immoral trajectory we’re on. We need to build community, dance in the cracks of our devastated societies, and create global solidarity while respecting cultural differences.

The blockage in the Strait of Hormuz means we should transition to clean energy. Oil doesn’t just pollute, it is what wars are often fought over. We need to get past our dependency on oil to help facilitate peace and a liveable future.

We can do this. As a matter of fact, we have to.

To quote Arundhati Roy: ‘Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing.’

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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