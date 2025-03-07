As someone who has spent most of my life as an activist for peace, social justice, environmental sanity and democracy, I’ve developed an almost sixth sense for the spin employed by the powers that promote the things I’m up against.

The latest tricks are familiar in flavour, if somewhat different in application. Is it really anti-semitic to protest an ongoing genocide? Did Russia ever express the intention to invade Europe? If you answered ‘yes’ to these things, did you also believe at the time that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, or that bombing Afghanistan would give women who lived there rights? Or that there’s no such thing as climate change?

It doesn’t take much digging to get to the truth of these matters. And it’s important to do that digging.

With so much gimmicky, fast talking fakery, online and off, it’s hard to know what is of real value.

But one thing’s for certain: knowing what is real from what isn’t is truly valuable and makes us stronger. For me, trustworthiness is golden.

How is our trust earned? Are we conscious of the criteria we use? Because in these crazy times, we need to make sure we’re putting our trust in the right places.

Just because people sound like they know what they’re talking about, doesn’t mean that they actually do. For example, politicians who come across as standing up for the average person, but are backed by billionaires are most likely just sounding that way to win elections. As they say, those who pay the piper pick the tunes. Do you really think these people, once elected, would make your life more affordable? I find that highly doubtful.

If they’re talking against big government, and how they’re going to slash it, who — or which group of gangsters — is going to do the work that is now being done by government employees? For a profit that the public will pay for, increasing the costs while often decreasing quality and accountability.

Privatization benefits the billionaire class, and we need to familiarize ourselves with the language they use that makes slashing government spending sound like a good thing. In the USA, health care has been privatized. Not only is it the most expensive in the western world, but it excludes those who can’t afford it.

Once we’ve found news sources that have a proven track record of delivering honest reporting, it’s also helpful to find analysts who interpret the facts as we’ve come to understand them.

I just listened to an interview between Danny Haiphong and Professor Mohammad Marandi that made a lot of sense to me. I particularly appreciated Professor Marandi’s assessment of the USA having lost both the war in Ukraine and the war against Gaza. No one trusts the USA anymore, at least in the non-western world, nor do many in the west.

Others I appreciate who can help us to understand what is geopolitical issues are Rachel Blevins, Craig Murray, and the Electronic Intifada.

Something I’ve noticed over the years is that, as much as the cultures differ between the social justice and environmental activist worlds, the root of their issues is the same. The people who profit by exploiting the environment are also the people profiting by exploiting workers, and who are privatizing the social safety nets that hold us all. They’re also the ones who profit from war and all the death and devastation it causes.

I wish we could come together more and recognize how connected our movements are in that way. We’ll always have differences, but when we can see the common root of our issues, it can help us to find solidarity. We don’t have to join all movements, but can lend a hand to each other at critical times, showing up for events, signing petitions, and that sort of thing. We can’t allow ourselves to be pitted against each other anymore.

Trust is golden. In these times, and in all times, we have to base our decisions on deeply held values of peace, social justice and environmental integrity, and on correct information from sources that have earned our trust.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/