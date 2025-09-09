For the past three weeks I’ve been demonstrating with others weekly for an hour each morning so people on their way to work will see us. Living in a rural area has made it difficult for me to get to demonstrations the past few years, so I appreciate this chance to stand up for Palestine.

Today there were six of us, as there were the week before. We started the previous week with only four of us.

Having a sign that says “Honk for Gaza” or “Honk for “Palestine” (I believe we had both) was great, since it gave people a way to let us and other drivers know there is huge support for stopping the genocide in Gaza.

As well, waving a Palestinian flag felt very special. It belonged to a person who died recently who would carry it at demonstrations — a tangible reminder of those who came before and who will come after.

It was interesting to note the overwhelming support we received. There were lots of honks, waves, thumbs ups, peace signs and even kisses blown at the demonstrators. One driver chanted ‘Go Israel’ and another gave us the finger, and those were the only hostile actions I witnessed. And many drivers were silent, about the same number who showed support.

One of the demonstrators gave flyers to drivers stopped at the light with names and email addresses of politicians they should write to. She eventually ran out of them, and a driver asked for one when they were gone. It’s good to stay well stocked.

I live in an area where many care about peace, made up of many Doukhobors, Quakers and draft dodgers from the USA, so it felt quite safe. It might not always feel that way in other areas, and that’s an important consideration.

Something I did — and was called out on — was let my friend know about Yemen’s bombing of Israel, and the fact that Israel isn’t doing well. I said this with some enthusiasm, because I desperately want the genocide to stop. She hadn’t heard that news, and doubted my source, which is one I’ve come to trust. I’ve also heard it affirmed today in this video which has an interesting talk by Professor Marandi, and good information about the flotilla that’s coming to bring aid to Gaza from Greg Stoker. Danny Haiphong always does a great job of interviewing his guests.

My friend told me that it was inappropriate to bring this up at demonstrations because it makes it sound like we support bombing Israel.

Later, as we were packing up, a man stopped his truck and talked about his relatives who live in Jerusalem, which was exposed to machine gun fire earlier today.

And I realized that my friend was right. Since the genocide began, a lot of Jewish people have rejected Zionism but still have relatives living in Israel, and that has to be a very tender and delicate situation for them.

I thanked her for pointing that out, and I agreed that talking about that kind of violence is inappropriate at demonstrations. We don’t know people’s backgrounds, where they get their information, or what might be triggering for them. I want the genocide to end so badly that I was blinded to this important point.

When the man pulled up to talk to us in his truck, I couldn’t stay long since I’d had one too many cups of coffee before the event, and needed a bathroom. Next time I might save the last coffee for afterwards.

One of the people attending brought a number of signs that were repurposed from other demonstrations — a great thing to do in case people show up and need a sign.

Live and learn. Each demonstration things go a little better.

In my community, I sense that there is a groundswell of support for Palestine these days. A local shop even had a table outside of their store with letters protesting Canada’s support for Israel that people could sign and mail.

I hope this groundswell is taking place all over the world, and that we can end this horrible genocide.

What have you learned from demonstrations in your area? I hope you’ll let me know in the comments section.

Take care, everyone, stay safe, and I appreciate everything you do to support Palestine.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.