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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
12h

They say, "Money can't buy happiness, but it can buy a more comfortable form of misery." I think there are way too many "comfortable miserable people" in the West. They don't want to share their material wealth in fear they'll lose what little happiness they have. But they've missed the point: one can only be free when one has given up everything and has nothing left to covet. People don't own things--Things own people. Westerners should look at others--such as the Palestinians in Gaza--who survive on much less and are grateful just to be alive another day and count our blessings.

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Heather Murray's avatar
Heather Murray
6h

Thank you for this article Diana . It’s so meaningful and relevant and I wish everyone would read it !!

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