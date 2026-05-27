Most of us understand that the world is changing, and that we need to steer things in a better direction.

Unfortunately, many who hold power in the western world don’t seem to understand this. Most want continued hegemony over the rest of the world, more war and more profits.

Many seem to be hypnotized by the steady hum of western systems of governance and finance; mostly those who benefit from them.

But these systems aren’t forces of nature, and they can and must be changed if we’re going to have a worthwhile future.

The western ruling class needs to experience an epiphany. That class includes the war profiteers, the Epstein class, and the people with more money than they know what to do with. From what I’ve seen of them, they’re miserable. And all that money and privilege isn’t buying them happiness.

Their empire is collapsing. As their world crumbles, the USA and its allies are doing a lot of stupid things. Because they have such a high opinion of themselves and such a low opinion of everyone else, they’re starting wars they can’t win, supporting Israel in its genocide — with the whole world watching the atrocities it commits on their screens — kidnapping or assassinating countries’ leaders, and regularly violating international law.

The western mainstream media loyally presents all this in a flattering light, skipping the atrocities and violations of international law, and presenting what the western empire does as the right thing. Many reporters are under the spell of the current system. As Upton Sinclair said back in 1934, "It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it."

They’re digging the western world into a very deep hole. Isn’t it time we stopped digging?

Let’s take Iran and Russia as examples. They’re at fairly similar stages right now.

Iran has been negotiating with the USA to end hostilities, but the Americans have bombed two Iranian boats killing four people during these negotiations. The Americans started this war by bombing Iran unprovoked, killing close to 170 young girls at school. For the fourth time, the USA has bombed Iran in the midst of negotiating peace. How can they be trusted?

In Russia, with Ukraine acting as NATO’s proxy, the Americans just bombed a dormitory housing mostly young girls and women. Russia is now escalating militarily.

Both Russia and Iran want their rights and security guaranteed, but the west has violated agreements with them, has ignored their legitimate concerns, and has committed war crimes against them such as bombing civilians, schools, hospitals and nuclear facilities.

This is hard for many to believe, since both of these countries have been demonized consistently by the west. It’s become cemented into most people’s brains that we’re the good guys and they’re the bad guys, and that includes China, right?

Here’s a joint statement from Russia and China outlining their vision for the future. I’ve kept the headings but left out the text for the sake of brevity. You can read the full text here.

Joint Statement of the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation on Advocating for a Multipolar World and a New International Relationship May 21 (MFA) – Both the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation have a long history and civilization. They are founding members of the United Nations and permanent members of the Security Council. They are important forces in a multipolar world and play a constructive role in maintaining the global balance of power and improving the system of international relations. Guided by the Sino-Russian Joint Statement of the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation on Multipolarization in the World and the Establishment of a New International Order of April 23, 1997, and the Joint Statement of the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation on the International Order in the 21st Century of July 1, 2005, In the spirit of the Joint Statement of the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation on the Current World Situation and Major International Issues of July 4, 2017, and the Joint Statement of the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation on International Relations and Global Sustainable Development in the New Era of February 4, 2022, the two sides stated as follows: 1. Since the end of World War II, the international landscape and balance of power have evolved at an accelerated pace. 2. Both sides called on the international community to uphold the following main principles to advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world and to build a new type of international relations, including a more just and reasonable global governance system: (1) Adhere to open, inclusive and mutually beneficial cooperation (2) Upholding equal and indivisible security (3) Adhere to promoting the democratization of international relations and improving the global governance system (4) Upholding the diversity of world civilizations and values 3. The two sides will continue to form a common vision on building a multipolar world and a more just new type of international relations.The rest of us need to expand our horizons too.

Don’t these sound like principles fit for the new millennium?

Each of us has a personal responsibility to decolonize our minds, and to broaden our understanding of geopolitics. That way, we can spot fake news and be savvy to what is actually going on in the world. And not unwittingly give our consent to western aggression. Something I do is refuse to consume media that takes as a given that a country is evil without explanation. As soon as I see something like that, I delete what I’m hearing or seeing.

Many of us give heartfelt land acknowledgments, but remain silent as our tax dollars fund Israel while it commits genocide. We’re witnessing the same colonialist impulse that drove our ancestors to destroy aboriginal people on the land we live on. And supporting it with our tax dollars while our countries provide diplomatic cover.

We recycle, use cloth bags and celebrate Earth Day, but ignore the devastating environmental destruction caused by war and genocide. This, as our countries become more militarized. We’re investing in killing people, and building pipelines and fossil fuel projects, enabled by the defunding of health care, education and environmental restoration projects.

Our political leaders spin this as nation building, but their priorities are all wrong. Those who control the western world are holding the rest of us hostage with their wars, fossil fuel development and propaganda.

Isn’t time we took off our colonialist glasses, and owned up to the destruction our countries cause? We live on a beautiful planet, and we have enough for everyone to have a good life, but that isn’t what those who hold the levers of power want.

Our activism is important. But we need to connect the dots between our groups, and sometimes help people involved in other movements. Social and environmental justice are interlinked locally and internationally. I’d like to see a loose alliance of movements that collaborate sometimes and attend some of each other’s events. I’d also like to see something like this at an international level. The powers that hold us back are global; maybe we need to find a way to be global too.

Can we imagine a peaceful world, where war has become obsolete, and we all have roofs over our head, plenty of good food, and are secure in our well-being? Where our children can be raised in healthy, hopeful environments and grow into their best selves?

That rising tide would truly float all boats. Even the wealthy are happier in functional societies.

Recently Jeremy Lent launched his latest book, Ecocivilization, which I’m sure will contain many ideas about how we transition away from the destructive civilizational path the western world is on. If his earlier two books are any indication, it will not disappoint.

All of us need to expand our imaginations, and the wealthier we are, the more room they have to grow.

Investing in our societies to make them greener, kinder and more sustaining might be less profitable for some, but will create the kind of world that we can all be proud of. And it will be a more pleasant place to live.

And for those of us who are struggling, I hope we can find ways of lightening our loads by joining with others: to buy food, for our living arrangements, for child care, and for enjoying ourselves.

There are alternatives to this hollowed out, shallow hustle that defines western society. Countries that invest in the well-being of their people and in environmental restoration are successful. We just have to look at China as proof.

Instead of viewing countries that succeed as threats, shouldn’t we in the west learn from them instead? Can we stop buying into the demonization of other countries? This gives the west permission to invade and destroy them. If we refuse, we don’t give our governments our complicity, and that in itself is a step towards peace.

People are sickened by the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and our tax dollars supporting Israel as it continues to commit atrocities. The illegal invasion of Iran by the USA and Israel has resulted in the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, and many are predicting a global depression because of this unprovoked, imbecilic move. Professor Marandi breaks down recent events in the region in this video.

It’s going to take radical action to get the world back on track. The most painless and efficient way of doing this is for our countries to implement versions of a Green New Deal that would restore our social safety nets and infrastructure, house and feed our populations, restore the environment on which we all depend for our lives, and transition away from fossil fuel use and war.

The economy was created by people, and it can and must be changed if we’re to reach a liveable future.

And it should be more than liveable. It should be wonderful, inspiring, and a place where we can all thrive and contribute.

We have the potential to create a new golden age where everyone benefits, where we value the wisdom of all cultures, and appreciate the beauty in all people.

Fulfillment is different for everyone. Can you imagine a world where we learn from each other, and don’t demand conformity? How much wiser would we be? How much richer in outlooks?

What if we focused on healing not just our societies and environments, but the people who feel the need to dominate others? I think of the girls and young women who were recently killed in Iran and Russia, and I have to wonder what kind of people get satisfaction from doing something so immoral? How can people boast about killing, raping and torturing Palestinians? How do we justify invading other countries and trying to impose our poisonous system on people who don’t want it?

There is something very wrong with people who support this, and they need to be deprogrammed. Because they’ve been brainwashed to find killing in wars, and all that goes with it, acceptable. The rest of us are also being brainwashed, and have to reflect on our own attitudes, and how they’ve been molded by Hollywood, mainstream media and messaging all around us that reinforces the acceptance of this senseless violence.

It’s barbarity, and it does not belong in this new millennium.

We’ve reached so many tipping points, and not just environmental. We either have to reach a level of cultural maturity or risk destroying ourselves and this beautiful planet that makes life possible.

Our choice is that stark, and what distracts us from it is mostly a lot of noise.

I truly hope we’ll find it within us to do the right thing, and finally make the western world, and everything it touches, great. Together let’s hold a vision of a better world, allow ourselves to be inspired by it, live it to the best of our ability until we’ve achieved the kind of world we desire.

The only thing standing in the way of peace and plenty for all is outmoded thinking and the systems that support it. Let’s imagine a better world into being, and together find the stepping stones that will get us there.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.