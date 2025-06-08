A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

So much of the time, I just feel stunned, and I wonder what the genocide we’re witnessing is doing to us.

They say witnessing abuse is often worse than experiencing it. In this case, I don’t believe it. What the people in Palestine are experiencing is unimaginable, and I think it is much harder for them than for us.

But what is seeing these horrors the last twenty months doing to us? Jamarl Thomas asked this question in one of his videos, and I get it. I’m one of those people who has always been unable to watch violent movies, but last night I saw parts of a Jackie Chan movie and didn’t flinch at the fighting and shooting scenes. I guess when you’ve seen enough pictures of dismembered and starving babies, movies like this no longer phase us.

A couple of people in my life, one of them a family member, have died recently. I haven’t been able to grieve, and a couple of other friends who’ve gone through hard things haven’t been able to grieve either.

No tears. Why? What’s happening to us?

Are we in a state of overwhelm? It’s so hard to believe that anyone, let alone Israel and western governments — our governments — are supporting this.

How can this be?

And the more this genocide goes on — the more atrocities, war crimes, crimes against humanity — many are learning, some for the first time, that our governments have been doing this for centuries while spinning tales about bringing democracy and human rights.

There’s some cognitive dissonance going on. It’s hard to accept that our countries are using our tax dollars to support this horror.

How are you coping? Have you noticed changes to your mental state?

One of the hardest things I’ve been experiencing is the helplessness I feel. Sure, I can wear a keffiyeh, post articles and speak out, but I’m not seeing concrete results. The genocide continues no matter what, it seems. What more do we need to do?

Anyways, I want others to know that I feel you if you’re going through something similar. I hope we can support each other as we go through these feelings and continue to take action and share news and strategies.

Here’s a song that got me teary.

And here’s a video from the Electronic Intifada that is encouraging.

Take care, all. I hope this horror stops, and I will continue to do all I can to stop it. And I honour the company of all of you who are doing the same. I value your solidarity.

Thank you.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/