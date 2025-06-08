Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
20h

What I feel is so much rage and disgust that I could explode. Writing poetry in particular gives me an outlet for the onslaught of emotion. The one thing I must never do is close or harden my heart.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
Kevin Hammond CMT's avatar
Kevin Hammond CMT
19h

The worst part of it is that feeling of powerlessness. I do everything I can and it's not enough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture