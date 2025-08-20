A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

I keep wondering about the people who deny that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. And I actually feel for them.

Look, I’ve been there, and I pay pretty close attention to my news sources. Until recently, I thought Gaddafi was just a crazy person as he was made out to be in the media before the invasion of Libya. Only recently did I discover that he was considered by many to be one of Africa’s greatest leaders. How did this portrayal of Gaddafi enable the destruction of Libya by the west? How were we complicit in believing propaganda?

Back to Gaza, I can’t imagine the shame I’d feel if I had to tell the future loved ones in my life that I did nothing because I didn’t believe that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

This will go down in history as being the first live streamed genocide where we saw blow after devastating blow in real time. And, for those of us paying attention, its brutality is heart wrenching. Bombing safe zones, starving whole populations, targeting kids, journalists, medical staff, destroying infrastructure, hospitals, cultural centres, schools, and abusing Palestinians and bragging about it online. The list goes on.

What will people tell their kids and grandkids when this all comes out in five years or so? Will they say, “Sorry I didn’t try to stop it, I was down a rabbit hole of disinformation and I thought it wasn’t really a genocide.”

When a young person says, “But it was condemned by all credible authorities like Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the United Nations. Didn’t you believe them?”

Will the reply be, “Well, I thought they were all fake news. I believed my sources.”

When asked, “How did you wind up believing these sources? They got it wrong from the beginning.”

Will the reply be, “I was concerned about immigrants/trans kids/security and that led me to sources that denied the genocide.”

When queried further, “But there were other news outlets. Why didn’t you check them out?”

Will the reply be, “Because the inaccurate sources gained my trust, and I adopted a worldview that precluded Israel’s genocide of Gaza.”

After a long pause, the young person might ask, “What would you do differently if you had a chance?”

After another long pause, the reply might be something like, “I’d have listened to people around me who opposed the genocide. I’d have gotten in touch with my real values of love and caring, and would not have given in to my fear so easily. And I’m so sorry.”

I can’t imagine how hard a conversation like this would be. And I hope those who have gone down a rabbit hole and deny the ongoing genocide do a reality check.

The sources that are lying to us now will have no credibility after the genocide becomes public knowledge. These news outlets will probably cease to exist.

And the people who committed and enabled it will most likely be in the Hague on trial for war crimes.

The world will have changed, and my hope is that the change will be for the better; a world where “Never Again” means never again for anyone.

Please, be on the right side of history. Please, face the reality that Israel is committing genocide with the support of western governments, western media and our tax dollars, and do everything you can to stop it.

I don’t think anyone wants to have that kind of a conversation with their kids or grandkids.

It would be like hearing someone say they didn’t think the nazis in Germany were committing genocide in World War II — one of those sick family histories that no one wants to admit to. And they didn’t have social media back then, so the propaganda would have been easier to spread.

Please avoid this most painful and humiliating of circumstances with the loved ones who will question you later.

As they say, if you wonder what you would have done during the holocaust in Germany in the 1940s, you’re doing it now.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/