It looks to me like Iran is dealing the final blow to the slowly collapsing western empire.

The rot is now visible. It’s in the Epstein class, who some say if were convicted for their crimes would bring down the whole system. It’s in the homeless camps and the ever spiralling cost of living. We see it in graphs of wealth inequality, the likes of which the world has never experienced. And in political leaders who serve the rich and powerful, and show no interest in real world problems. We see it in the needless wars, the genocide continuing on our screens, and the refusal to negotiate meaningful peace in Ukraine, Palestine, and now Iran.

Neoliberalism has, for decades, fleeced the world using many predatory measures: wars that allow the western world to pillage other countries and profit from the war machine; institutions — global and domestic — that favour the rich, deregulation and privatization enabling the Epstein class to concentrate wealth into their hands while abandoning the societies they’re supposed to serve. Meanwhile, we’re propagandized, convincing many that this is what democracy looks like.

We blame Trump, and he is behaving as a gangster president, profiting at every opportunity, and lying to the point where he’s considered agreement incapable by many countries. He calls it the art of the deal or 5D Chess. The rest of us call it BS.

As abhorrent as he is, he’s a product of a corrupted and collapsing system. In the western world, there seem to be no standards that have to be met to run for office — even the highest office in the land — except the ability to pay.

Western leaders are freaking out, and don’t know what to do now that their countries and citizens are in debt, societies are falling apart, and they have no reasonable alternatives to offer their citizens.

So what do the rest of us do?

Well, some of us in Canada have taken a bold first step. Avi Lewis was just elected leader of the federal NDP (New Democratic Party). If you’re feeling uninspired, I hope you’ll listen to Avi’s acceptance speech. It brought me to tears. Yes, it sounds good and he delivers it with passion. But, more importantly, he’s worked tirelessly for the values he espouses his entire adult life before getting into politics. He’s tough, gracious, brilliant and I know he’s going to build solidarity among us, and do a damn good job in this new role. He’s going to change the face of Canadian politics for the better — the much, much better.

The Epstein class doesn’t know how to turn things around, but people like Avi do, and so do the rest of us.

We tax the rich, we stop investing in military equipment and fossil fuels, we adopt genuine caring as a value. We manufacture electric vehicles and install heat pumps and solar panels. We create public options for groceries and housing, so that they’re affordable. Food and shelter — life’s necessities — should never be reduced to being investment opportunities. We make sure everyone gets a guaranteed annual liveable income. And we invest in peace economies, and engage with other countries fairly and diplomatically. The world can no longer afford war and the ongoing plunder of the Epstein class.

And we can’t believe the people who say that these ideas are radical. What’s radical? Genocide, illegal wars, skyrocketing costs of living, and devastating environmental events are radical. How did we get to this extreme place?

So let’s build community, grow our gardens, feel the love, and elect more people like Avi. Let’s do all we can to stop illegal wars and genocide, let’s stop putting money into NATO and instead put it into our communities and developing international diplomacy.

None of the wars that are raging right now are defensive. They’re proxies for the Epstein class, and those who support them refuse to hear the legitimate security concerns of the countries they’re fighting. Why? Because they’re profitable for the rich. Because they distract their citizens from the mess these people have created for the rest of us. Because destruction, austerity and death are what they’re invested in.

This video explains so much of how the western empire retains power, and we need to understand this.

And we need to take off our colonialist glasses. The problem is, they’re invisible to most of us.

The Epstein class controls all the levers of our news and entertainment outlets, and our social media feeds, so we’re fed a constant drip of messaging that creates our worldview. It’s time we questioned our assumptions about which countries are evil, totalitarian, and our enemies. It’s time we paid attention to the problems that have been airbrushed out of our awareness: why there’s homelessness, extreme wealth disparity, continued environmental degradation, and the steady erosion of our public institutions.

As Malcolm X once said, “If you’re not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.” Today’s newspapers are social media and mainstream news. We need to dig deeper and find better news sources. When we do, we find that there’s a coherent narrative about what’s going on in the world. People interpret the facts differently, but we need to be pay attention to what’s happening on the ground. And, when you pay attention, you begin to realize that we’ve been rooting for the wrong side.

Fascism often arises at times like this, and it’s understandable. People become angry and frustrated when economic times are hard and they don’t understand why. They blame it on immigrants and other vulnerable groups, who they accuse of stealing their jobs. Please don’t fall for this. It plays into the hands of those who orchestrated and profit from our misery, and takes the focus off of them.

When someone actually threatens the power of the Epstein class, expect ridicule and disparagement from the press. I’m sure Avi Lewis will receive tons of this, and we should see it as proof of his commitment to real change that will benefit us.

So how do we align ourselves with a peaceful world where we’re treated fairly and equitably, and with generosity? How do we restore democracy, our values that have been disparaged, and the social contract that’s been violated?

We support people like Avi, we get involved with community groups that address the issues that concern us, we stay well informed and engaged, and we stay on the lookout for the things that will move us forward. We use our money as a tool: buying local, organically grown, and fair trade all move us in the right direction. We show up in the world with our best, most compassionate, empathetic and wise selves. We consider the kind of future we want as we move through life, and act accordingly.

The war against Iran might bring our whole western system down, and we need to be prepared. Being in alignment with the world we want will bring it about if enough of us participate. As Avi Lewis says, “They are the money, but we are the many.” It’s time for us to seize our power and use it in service of the world we want.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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