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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
2d

Good luck to Avi. If he's truly for the people (and isn't in the pockets of the MIC & Zionists) it's going to be an uphill climb.

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1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
1d

I watched Avi Lewis's acceptance speech and was happy to see the enthusiastic unity within the party. He and the people he chooses to lead with him have a huge job ahead of them to rebuild and win back the support they lost in the last election, let alone to grow. Maybe, and we can only hope, the times are on the NDP's side. The Liberals under Carney offer nothing but the same old same old, and the Conservatives under Poilievre are dinosaurs!

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