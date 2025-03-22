As the west continues to sink into barbarism, as so many of us rage against the machine that supports genocide, austerity and fake news that justifies it all, I wonder when our righteous anger will reach an unstoppable boiling point.

As it must.

There is nothing about the path we’re on that’s redeemable, except for the people in our lives that are doing the best they can to change its course. And the beautiful natural world that sustains us all. Every day, I’m grateful for whatever clean air and water we have, and for the soil that provides us with food.

Look at all the lies we’re being told, and the extremely punitive measures western society takes against those who speak out. If those benefitting from war, genocide and austerity weren’t scared, they wouldn’t put so much effort into propagandizing us and keeping us down.

The most recent assault on our rights was the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, threatening to deport a green card holder for a bogus crime. In the western world, journalists are being harassed and arrested for the crime of honest reporting. Richard Medhurst is just one example of many journalists who have been wrongly detained.

We’re told that objecting to our governments funding and supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza makes us anti-semitic, even if we’re Jewish. We can’t afford to fall for this BS.

As a matter of fact, we can’t afford any of the above.

Yes, our anger is a flame and it must be directed carefully.

At a time when life is unaffordable for so many, when our governments are supporting endless wars and actual genocide, when money that should be going towards restoring our environment and societies is being funnelled to the filthy rich instead, we need to find meaningful ways to address this and change course.

And not by blaming immigrants, women, people of colour, or anyone else for these crimes. We need to include everyone. We have to see clearly where all this madness comes from, and that’s from a ruling class that lines its pockets instead of governing responsibly.

We have to remember that when the societies we live in are so volatile, they are also changeable. Every tariff and sanction needs to be countered with a boycott. How do we make their products worthless? What do we learn to see chain stores and big brands unfashionable, distasteful and tacky? How do we support each other instead? As they say, the Stone Age didn’t end for lack of stones.

Some things to keep in mind: the global majority — the rest of the world that has often borne the brunt of western colonialism — knows their exploitive, destructive and dishonest tricks, and many countries are organizing in a way that serves their interests. Of course, this is perceived as a threat by the west.

As well, we citizens of the west outnumber those who exploit us, and we need to take a cue from the global majority, and get organized.

Our starting point needs to be at the community level, where we live our everyday lives.

Here’s what I envision:

A community run building where people could come for a free bowl of soup any time. Perhaps there’s a fridge and cupboard where people can leave food they don’t need and help themselves to what they want. There could be lounges where people can socialize and drink coffee or tea. Maybe people would bring food they’d prepared to share.

There could also a tool lending library. People could join a free barter system where they could make offers and requests. There could be beds for those who need a place to sleep, and the building itself could be a disaster emergency shelter with wifi and places where people can have a shower.

Maybe some builders would get together and create something like this that would address many issues: climate change, community engagement, shared and private space, food security. There could be a community of these spaces, with indoor and outdoor recreation areas for kids to gather and play.

And what kinds of solutions would be brainstormed in places like these? Knowing our basic needs are being met, knowing we have backup plans in case of emergencies, having others to bounce ideas around with, how could we be empowered to do more, and to be effective change agents? There are so many community building ideas that could be implemented, as a quick perusal of the Shareable website shows.

Maybe other communities would be doing similar things and would collaborate on some projects. Perhaps there could be arrangements in place to offer each other shelter in case of emergencies, or build clean energy sources together.

We have to stop the powerful who act as wrecking balls for everything dear to us — our societies, other countries, and our environment. Channeling our rage into community action might be the most effective thing we can do.

Getting together in ways like this could help us to support each other instead of enriching the powerful. Maybe we’ll find ways to move forward in ways that make the powerful irrelevant. We can shop second hand, make our own personal care products, wildcraft, buy locally made goods. We can avoid big corporations like the plague.

The values that drive them are outmoded, as well as destructive and immoral, and highly undemocratic. We need to move on, and stop the ongoing gong show that creates profit for the powerful at the expense of everyone and everything else.

Maybe it starts with a simple conversation with someone else whose anger is boiling over, and who shares our concerns. Maybe we just need to try a few things together and see how it goes. We have to start somewhere.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/