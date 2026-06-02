The Strait of Hormuz is being regulated by Iran after the unprovoked attack by the USA which killed close to 170 school girls among others.

The Strait of Hormuz is not an international waterway, as claimed by Trump and his cronies, And Iran has every right to regulate it.

In this article, Craig Murray explains why Iran has every right to regulate the Strait of Hormuz. It’s not considered international waters. From the article:

In international law, Tehran has every right to close the Strait of Hormuz to nations with which it is in armed conflict. Two vital points: 1) States that permit attacks on Iran to be launched from their territory can be blocked and 2) Iran can block neutral ships from trading with states with which it is in conflict.

The Iranian government wants peace, but Trump is waffling, attacking Iran occasionally, and tellings lots of lies about the deal he’s making with Iran. And every wasted moment makes the economy worse. In this short video, Professor Marandi outlines the situation succinctly.

Trump started this war without a plan, lost it, and because of this is holding the global economy ransom while dithering about the deal he’s making. That puts the blame for the resulting economic fallout on Trump and his Zionist and Deep State backers.

True, the western economy has been tanking for decades as the wealth has concentrated into fewer hands and our economies have been gutted through privatization and deregulation.

But the recent aggression towards Iran has sped up this process and, unless something changes, we can be expecting severe economic hardship all over the western world very soon. The longer the nonsense from Trump goes on, the more likely it is that the western world will be plunged into a recession followed by a depression.

Since the Americans have lost this war, the terms of the agreement aren’t up to the American side. If Trump wants the war to stop, he needs to agree to Iran’s conditions. Full stop.

He knows this, but seems unwilling to negotiate in good faith, saying they’re close to a deal one moment, and threatening to bomb Iran back to the stone age the next. But does he have a choice? The Zionist lobby has so much control over Trump, and he seems unable to stand up to them for the sake of the economy and the greater good.

There’s been a carefully crafted narrative that surrounds this situation.

Jonathon Cook’s article breaks down the construction of the “unhinged Iranian” and how it’s become a trope deeply embedded in the minds of the gullible here in the west.

In this talk from BettBeat Media, Professor David Miller unpacks the origins of the ubiquity of racism and how it’s been funded and promoted.

These factors are what keep much of the western population hypnotized, making them believe that Iran wants a nuclear bomb (it doesn’t), that it’s primitive and that its people want to overthrow their government (most of them don’t).

In his letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Jeffrey Sachs describes the foolishness of American aggression towards Iran. Here’s an excerpt describing Iran’s position on nuclear weapons:

Since the late 1990s, Israel’s leadership has repeatedly, falsely, and hypocritically claimed that Iran was on the verge of obtaining a nuclear weapon, even as Israel itself had secretly acquired nuclear weapons outside the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and has until today refused to join the treaty and subject itself to its controls.

Here is Jeffrey Sachs on June 1st, 2026, commenting on the situation. I hope people will listen to him. I have so much admiration for his intelligence, moral clarity, and courage to speak out.

So, let’s get personal. Who else is pissed off that these buffoons that most of us in the western world didn’t vote for are dragging us into a depression because of their arrogance and incompetence?

I am so fed up with all this unnecessary death and destruction, and feeling helpless to do anything about it. Even though I write these posts and do all I can to bring about change.

It’s so damn frustrating.

Trump and Netanyahu continue their aggression to keep them out of jail. They’re holding the rest of the world hostage by their stupid antics.

They’re out of control, on a killing spree, destroying international law, and most of our wester governments are supporting them as they do this. What in hell is wrong with these people? They’re supposed to be representing our interests, not jumping to the whims of these psychopaths.

The bought politicians, the biased reporters, the gullible who believe the propaganda they’re being fed create a confluence of global devastation.

What about the nuclear winter they’re flirting with? What about the horrors of an ongoing genocide that few seem willing to try to stop? What about the environmental devastation that all this war and killing is causing? We hear very little about tipping points these days, but they’re still there.

And the continuing insult to our intelligence the accusation of anti-semitism gets us when we complain about Israel committing genocide, despite the number of Jewish people who stand with us.

Still, I’ll continue to do my best to create peace and build community in my little neck of the woods, and will continue to pay attention and write about what’s going on.

But, I admit, I’m mad as hell. And I wish I knew what to do about it.

Power to Iran and all groups who stand up to Israel, and to the messaging that cuts through all this garbage, such as the popular Lego videos. Power to politicians who are willing to speak out, like Avi Lewis. And power to all of us who are doing our bit to keep on keeping on.

Our moment will come.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.