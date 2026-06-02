Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
17h

Either we pretend everything's OK as long as we're doing OK; complain, feel sorry for ourselves and blame somebody else; or we resist in whatever small way we can by reducing unnecessary consumption, asking difficult questions, making conscious choices, helping out where we can. I know this sounds vague, but there are no easy answers, no magic formulas. We're all in this mess together, and everyone has to find a way to navigate through it all as best they can.

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2 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
Shams's avatar
Shams
18h

Diana, I've read a lot of analysis like this – including yours. The facts are clear. The blame is clear. But what's missing in almost all of it is: what can ordinary people actually do? The ones who hold real leverage. Demonstrating and countering the narrative is necessary, but that's all I can see in pieces like this. The next step – the role of people like us – is still blank.

So here's something practical, not just a complaint:

Local $1 funds – Every household puts in a dollar a month. No government, no permission. You decide together who gets help. That's a parallel system.

Skill swaps – Trade what you know for what you need. Gardening for maths. Cooking for car repair. The economy tanks? You still have each other.

Starve the outrage merchants – Don't share the worst video. Don't amplify the screamers. That's not silence; it's strategy.

One real conversation a week – Talk to someone who disagrees with you. Not to win. To understand. Narratives crack from the inside.

Build your own local record – Keep a folder of local problems and local solutions. When the system fails, you won't start from zero.

That's not a full answer. But it's a start. And it's what's missing from most of the blame‑game writing. You're frustrated – so am I. But let's talk about what we can build, not just who set the fire.

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