Is anyone else feeling the overwhelm of this moment?

It feels like murderous lawlessness is infecting everything, and is beyond our control. And the way its being presented in the news is ratcheting up tensions.

The murder of a negotiating team in Doha, Qatar. Israel claimed responsibility, but it looks like other countries are likely complicit. Here’s Laith Marouf’s take on this, and here’s Professor Marandi’s. What an ugly tactic: bombing people as they try to negotiate peace. This is illegal, immoral and takes us further down the road of lawless violence. Jeffrey Sachs puts it plainly.

And the American weirdness off the coast of Venezuela: did the US military really just murder eleven people in a boat assumed to be smuggling drugs? Or was this video AI generated? If so, why would anyone want to give the impression of a blatant violation of international law? It makes no sense either way. According to experts, when people smuggle drugs, only one or two are usually in the boat, leaving more space for the actual drugs. Also, where’s the outcry from the families of the people who were murdered? I haven’t seen any. If your curiosity is aroused, Ben Norton’s provides a deep dive into the context of the situation in Venezuela.

Then there’s the bombing in Poland being blamed on Russia, which denies this allegation. A false flag? That seems to be the verdict of some of the geopolitical analysts I respect. We’ve been cautioned to look out for false flags, since Ukraine is losing the war. For some reason Europe wants to continue fighting, even though most Ukrainians don’t. A negotiated peace agreement that recognizes all countries’ security needs would be in the best interests of all. This talk by Russia’s top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, articulates well the Russian point of view. I hope the Europeans particularly come to their senses and initiate negotiations with all parties concerned.

Here’s how the bombing in Poland is being presented on the CBC news site. It’s come to the conclusion that Russia is the aggressor with no possibility of a false flag mentioned. The article makes it seem that Russia wants to attack other countries, despite the fact that it’s never expressed those kinds of intentions. Its demands have been clear since before the military invasion, and the main one being to not have NATO on its borders, a situation similar to the situation the USA found itself in the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. The CBC article also makes it seem like we need NATO to defend the west from Russia at a time when western nations are being asked to radically increase their financial contributions to NATO.

And Israel’s genocide of Gaza grinds on as it also continues to attack surrounding countries: Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and Yemen.

International law continues to be eroded as it is steadily violated by Israel and its allies who support its genocide.

In this episode, Rachel Blevins addresses the recent bombing in Poland and the situation between Russia and Ukraine with Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis. This video is also an excellent segue into the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk.

I’d never heard of Charlie Kirk until this shooting and, based on what he talks about, I would have dismissed him on social media if his stuff was shared with me. His values don’t align with mine. Still, I’m sad to see a young man murdered leaving a family behind.

What scares me is how his murder is being blamed on ‘the left’ whatever that means these days. My definition of ‘left’ is caring about peace, egalitarianism and wealth redistribution so that everyone is able to get by. The Democrats don’t promote any of these things and, along with the Trump administration, support Israel’s genocide in Gaza. But I digress.

I’m reading articles about him — one claiming that if you watch the video of Mr. Kirk being shot, it’s obviously a fake, one implying that Israel was behind his murder, and another telling of the violence towards women, ethnic minorities and gender divergent people his death will bring about. I hope Chris Hedges is wrong.

The last thing we need in the west is more polarization and violence. I hope people will reject the narrative that blames the left for his death, and that this doesn’t escalate the level of violence in the USA.

Domestically and geopolitically, the murky information about all this feels like too much sometimes. And I worry that the violence and polarization will continue to spill over into other western countries.

Where’s the desire for truth, honesty, and for being reasonable? How can our societies move forward when we are being pitted against each other, and gaslit about so much of this? It surprises me how many people jump to conclusions and cling to their opinions. Author Carlos Martinez accuses the left of being dogmatic. I’ve often seen people who have an in depth understanding of one topic believe the false but common narrative around others. I hope we can all learn from each other, and be open to correction when warranted.

How is everyone coping with these new escalations of violence and misinformation? Our voices are needed more than ever, and for them to be effective, we need to look after ourselves so we can communicate from a calm and clear place.

Here are some of my coping strategies.

I’m paying attention to my surroundings and the good things that are going on in my own life.

This morning, I was inspired to write a haiku after walking the dogs on the way to cleaning out the water system. It was a beautiful sunny Autumn morning where I live.

Rambling creek water

kissed by the warm morning sun

sparkles its hello.

Art opens me up when I feel down and scared. Here’s some incredible ice dancing that I appreciated earlier today. Nathan Chen is amazing.

Cooking is also therapeutic for me, and bonus! I get to eat what I cook afterwards.

We all have different ways of coping, and I hope everyone is taking care of themselves. We need our strength, level heads and clear eyes in times like this.

I hope we’ll hold tight to our humanity, decency and kindness, as we wade through so much misleading information.

I’ll leave you with these wise words from Danny Haiphong, whose show I highly recommend.

Take good care, everyone.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

