This question arose after reading Karl Sanchez’s post, 2026 Spring Festival Gala Answer Thinker Show, and I quote:

The main title was “The old narrative is collapsing, and the new narrative is moving,” which seemed very appropriate for what had transpired at the change of the calendar. Reading further, it seemed like this was an annual event promoted by one of China’s fastest growing media platforms…

Before reading this post, I’d been thinking about what I was going to write next, and why geopolitics is so compelling and important to me right now.

Our system is collapsing and a new one is being born. The western world is crumbling: debt ridden, supporting genocide, economies in tatters, censorship and propaganda rampant, devastating weather events, the wealth gap massive and increasing, hollowed out social programs, and the needs of people and planet ignored. Add AI to the mix, and how do we even know what’s going on?

As our systems fail, a multi-polar world is rising. Here’s another post by Karl Sanchez that does a great job of painting the bigger picture. I appreciate how he describes it in terms of the long game and short game.

How do we in the western world navigate this complex landscape? How do we cope? How do we see ourselves as so many of the illusions we’ve had are being shattered? What is this doing to our identities, our values and the roles we play in society? What do we stand for now?

I often complain about the colonialist glasses that our leaders and many of us wear. We continue to see the world in a way that celebrates some and devalues others. We’ve absorbed oft repeated stereotypes that aren’t always based in reality. We have prejudices that are deeply ingrained and often unconscious.

How will we evolve as our world transforms? Will we see ourselves and our place in the world differently? What roles will we play as the world order changes?

In this geopolitical moment the stakes couldn’t be higher. We have nuclear powers sabre rattling towards each other, we’re watching an ongoing genocide supported by the powerful of our countries, we’re reaching environmental tipping points, and our political leaders seem blasé about these pressing issues.

How do we rise to address this moment? What is it demanding of us, and how is it transforming us?

A friend recently remarked that if we survive these times, we’ll be suffering PTSD for decades to come. Witnessing the genocide in Gaza on our screens and being called ‘anti-semites’ when we object is a moral injury to us all.

Each of us responds to these times differently, and I’ve become obsessed with trying to understand what’s going on to the best of my ability. How do we really know what’s true and what’s not?

With AI, propaganda and the constant pressure to buy, we need to hone our ability to navigate the information sphere. I’ve relied on Consortium News for a long time. It was the winner of the Julian Assange Award in 2023, and has won many other journalistic awards. This online publication continues to ring true, and back issues bear this out. Here are two of my earlier posts that list other sources I trust. I wrote this one first, and this one later, and realize that there are many other excellent news sources that are emerging.

It occurs to me is that in times like these, trust is golden. When reality feels like ever shifting sands, we need something solid to hold onto. I hope we can all do our best to be a safe space for others, and to find safe spaces for ourselves.

The information we allow into our lives has an impact on us. In this article, Hannah Arendt is quoted about the effects of constant lying from the government on people and their sense of reality.

“The result of a consistent and total substitution of lies for factual truth is not that the lie will now be accepted as truth and truth be defamed as a lie,” she wrote, “but that the sense by which we take our bearings in the real world … [gets] destroyed.” “If everybody always lies to you, the consequence is not that you believe the lies, but rather that nobody believes anything any longer,” she wrote. “A lying government has constantly to rewrite its own history … depending on how the political wind blows. And a people that no longer can believe anything cannot make up its mind. It is deprived not only of its capacity to act but also of its capacity to think and to judge.”

Lying by government corrodes the factual ground on which democratic consent is built. And to again quote from the above article:

If people are taught that “truth” is always contingent and always tactical, the harm goes beyond misinformation. A confused, distrustful public is easier to manage and harder to mobilize into meaningful democratic participation. It becomes less able to act, because action requires a shared world in which decisions can be understood, debated and contested.

For me, being able to trust is closely related to the ability to relax. How can we let our guard down if we don’t trust those around us?

What if we were to zoom out in time and space, and look at the big picture? Who do we need to be in this moment, and how can we be well equipped for the kind of future we want?

I can imagine that with all the noise and clutter, many might yearn for settings that are beautiful in their simplicity. We’re on overload in so many ways. And if more of us lived more humbly, it would be easier on our planet’s life support systems too: less shipping, less pollution, less overwhelm. And more free time, since we’d have less to maintain. Not to mention the sense of calm spaces like this create.

Others seem to be thinking about this too. This post from eaarthnet examines how we as humans are overstimulated to the point of collapse, just like our societies and economies.

In this historical moment we need each other. And it means that we have to heal the rifts that have come between us, especially in the last few years. Community is where we build it, where we live, online, and everywhere in between. We will all need help getting through whatever comes our way, so we need to become closer to each other.

Part of becoming closer is sharing. Things like tools, books, clothing and seeds can all be borrowed and swapped. What are we each good at that we can offer others? Cooking, gardening, listening, caring for children, carpentry, making music and art, expertise, and so much else. If we give of these generously and take when we need to, we’ve got an informal system of care. Many of us have elements of this already.

In the past few years, we’ve become so fragmented. We need to improve how we get along, and how to be accountable to each other. To me it feels like we’ve become a culture of networkers who are hoping for each other’s business more than human connection. I’ve always found this confusing. It’s as though people are posing as your best friend when really they just want something from you. Maybe it’s the nature of capitalism or neoliberalism, but it pains my soul.

Even when we transact, as we all must, we can make sure our dealings with others put everyone’s humanity first.

Here are some of things I think we need to be equipped for the kind of future where we could all thrive:

accurate information. We’re all going to have different opinions about what’s going on, but I hope we can find news sources we trust and agree upon. When there’s so much misinformation out there, we have to develop discernment, and learn to spot fake news.

The ability to get along, despite our differences. Part of this would be having genuine curiosity about each other instead of reacting from a place of prejudice. All cultures have wisdom and we can learn so much from each other when the setting is respectful.

An economy based on peace. Some say that war is so deeply woven into the fabric of our society that it’s impossible to not have a war based economy. But war is not a force of nature. And we’re reaching hard limits such as critical environmental tipping points and the possibility of nuclear annihilation. We have to figure this out. War is about death and destruction and anyone who has lived through it says it’s beyond terrible. I often wonder if a civilization based on care, restoration and pride of place is the answer. Whatever the answer is, as a global community we have to figure this out.

Living more lightly and in a way that’s more connected. So many complain about feeling lonely and isolated. Maybe it’s because our societies aren’t designed to meet our human need for interaction with others. I wonder if that’s part of the reason they’re so warlike. We could live in ways where there’s more shared space, where we all have enough through a guaranteed annual income, and where we could move around more easily and in a less polluting way.

Living more simply could be so appealing. Less plastic junk cluttering up our spaces, less stuff to look after, more free time, and the relaxed feeling that permeates these kinds of spaces.

With all this clutter lying around, maybe we need to be more creative and restorative. In many circles, people take pride in the things they repurpose, or the treasures they find secondhand. And, I admit, I’m one of those people. Not only does it save money, but it turns life into an adventure. Creativity is fun, and discovering something secondhand is always a thrill.

If we could achieve the previous points, there’d be so much room for self-development: education, arts, music, developing new skills, philosophy. And with those things, we could achieve a kind of renaissance the likes of which we’ve never experienced. Imagine how amazing life could be if all of us had the opportunity to learn whatever we wanted and to share our unique cultural perspectives. It’s what it means to be truly rich.

Can you envision living on this beautiful planet, all of us thriving as we learn, grow, restore our surroundings, and express ourselves? The kind of future that is possible isn’t the reality we’re living because of our collective lack of imagination. We have the tools, the glorious planet earth, the technology and the know how to bring about this kind of future.

Why aren’t we doing it?

We get a little closer to it every time we express concern, whenever we use discernment and learn what’s going on to the best of our ability, every time we nurture genuine connection with others, when we cultivate a garden or gather over a delicious meal. Every time we declutter, downsize or share with others, and whenever we stand up for what’s right and hold our elected officials accountable.

The revolution will be cultural, and it’ll start with all of us moving together in the right direction.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

