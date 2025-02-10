There’s something about losing a loved one that makes us question everything.

Sure, in the hospital, seeing all the medical equipment, screens and tubes hooked up to them is daunting. And, for me, just being in a busy urban area was a shock to my system, since I live in a small, rural community.

In an overwhelming situation like this, odd things stand out, and sometimes they’re quite mundane.

When on his death bed, I saw my brother hand his wallet over to a relative, and it hit me that our wallets are suddenly non-essential at times like this. He realized that he’d no longer have any use for it or its contents.

The money, cards, and identification our wallets contain mean nothing when we know that we’ll never be leaving the hospital.

What feels like a source of our personal power in day to day life evaporates in these moments.

For me, it begs the question, what is our purpose in being alive right now? What will be meaningful to look back upon when we’re at the end of our days? Why are we here?

Then yesterday I ran into a friend who had sent me a link awhile ago that I hadn’t yet taken a look at. So when I got home, I checked it out.

There were a number of podcasts to choose from, and the one that jumped out at me was The Bodhisattva Check-In.

And there it was again — what is our purpose in life?

It was a guided meditation helping us to answer the question “Why are we here?”

I’m haunted by this question, and I wonder if others are too.

My brother was a tireless advocate for the rights of boat dwellers, and I think he died in peace.

Why, in this unpredictable and treacherous moment, are we here?

Being alive in this precarious time, what is our mission?

What will we have been grateful to have dedicated our lives to when we’re on our death beds, as we all inevitably will be one day?

This is an open ended question. I have some ideas about what my purpose might be, but each of us has a unique purpose to be discovered.

Life as we know it needs our help in so many different ways. Whatever our purpose, it should be of benefit to life here on earth in its many and varied aspects.

This is something I’ll be contemplating regularly. I hope you will too, and that you will pay attention to your hunches about what your purpose here actually is.

And then I hope you’ll act on those hunches.

