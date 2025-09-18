After a conversation with someone whose beliefs are very different from mine, I wondered about which of us was being fed lies from the people we follow online. Was it me?

Awhile ago, I wrote a post where I shared the names of some of the geopolitical analysts and commentators I trust.

There are many excellent interviewers who I watch regularly: Danny Haiphong, Rachel Blevins, and Nima Alkhorshid are just a few who regularly present quality interviews with knowledgeable guests. There are many others.

But why do I trust them? After some thought, here are some of the reasons why I tend to believe these people.

No big shiny events without context

A lot of issues are presented in the news in a way that isn’t credible to me. I call them big shiny events with no context. When we remove events from their context, we don’t get the full story. Two recent events were October 7th, 2023, when people from Gaza attacked parts of Israel, and the military operation initiated by Russia in the Ukraine.

The way these were presented in mainstream media lacked context, and would have us believe that Israel was the victim and Palestinians were the aggressors, and that Russia is evil, and decided to invade the Ukraine for no reason.

The context of both of these events paints a different story, and we need to be aware of the facts on the ground if we want an accurate picture of these situations.

The sources I pay attention to include the geopolitical context, and this gives me a more accurate picture of the background, who the players are, what the issues are, what is actually happening, and why.

Highly qualified people

The commentators I listen to are highly qualified.

Some examples are Jeffrey Sachs, who is an American economist and public policy analyst, and a professor at Columbia University.

Judge Andrew Napolitano is a retired judge and syndicated columnist who asks excellent questions of his guests.

Pepe Escobar is a columnist, geopolitical analyst and foreign correspondent, and is a wealth of knowledge.

Professor S. M. Marandi is an Iranian and American academic, political analyst and Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran whose talks are always edifying.

The search for truth as opposed to loyalty to our side

I’ve been told that I should be on the side of the west, since I’m a citizen of a western country. Since I’ve always valued honesty, fairness in society and between countries, and peace and environmental restoration, my loyalty is to those values. If my country is doing something objectionable, I bring attention to it, and try to stop it.

Shared common sense values

The people I pay attention to object to Israel’s genocide in Gaza and western support of this. They also value peace, social justice and want to see good relations between countries.

Coherent and consistent view of what’s going on in the world

I appreciate that they agree upon the basic facts about what is going on in the world.

All of them were able to tell that Israel was committing genocide within weeks of their retaliation against Gaza.

For a long time, they’ve also been aware of the fact that Russia is winning the war in Ukraine, and that it is a NATO proxy war. They also acknowledge that Russia has been consistent about its conditions for peace from the beginning, and that Europe and NATO aren’t taking their security concerns seriously.

They also acknowledge the increasing power of the global majority and the rise of BRICS and other such organizations.

As well, they agree that the west is in decline economically, militarily, societally and geopolitically.

Opposition to Israel’s genocide in Gaza and western support of it

Like so many of us, the people I pay attention to are horrified by Israel’s genocide of Gaza and western support for it. They bring attention to the propaganda that supports this genocide, like the accusation that those who are against it are anti-semitic. They also report on its geopolitical context and implications.

Good questions, nuanced answers, admission of unknowns

The people I pay attention to generally agree on the facts, but don’t always interpret what’s going on in the same way, and admit when they’re not sure of something. These knowledgeable people are good humoured and relaxed with each other as they engage in informed discussions. My understanding of geopolitics is always deepened and broadened by them.

Firsthand knowledge of the regions they report on

The people I pay attention often have first hand knowledge of the regions they report on, or interview people who do.

KJ Noh, for example, is a Korean journalist, political analyst, writer, and educator specializing in the geopolitics and political economy of the Asia-Pacific region.

Professor Marandi is a long time resident of Iran, and has paid attention to what’s going on there and in the surrounding area for many years.

Pepe Escobar travels extensively and often gives updates from the regions he’s reporting from. He gives up to the minute reports from BRICS countries and on their organizational progress.

I enjoy the respectful discourse, the thoughtful and well-considered questions asked, the comprehensive and informed responses, and their relaxed camaraderie. And I appreciate their unique personalities and communication styles.

To me they seem relatable and sincere, and they’ve become something of an anchor for me in a world full of misinformation and propaganda.

Have you examined your biases, and how they affect what you view? I’d love to hear about your process of discernment around the people you follow.

