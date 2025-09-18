Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
11mEdited

We can be so thankful they are there for us now that the legacy media has become propagandists for the war mongers. The institutional decay of the West is a rolling pandemic.

The very interesting fact is that they have very limited resources compared to the MSM and do a much better job and tell the truth at the same time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture