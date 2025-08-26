A new friend told me recently that it was really hard to integrate me into her group of friends because I’m never available.

And she’s right.

I spend so much time reading, watching videos and writing.

Admittedly, I can be obsessive at times. And this is one of those times.

Why? Because in a way we’re already in a world war. The lines are drawn, the battles are being waged, and everything is at stake.

We’re at a unique historical juncture. For the first time, we’re seeing a live streamed genocide, and we’re witnessing the fall of the western empire and the rise of a multipolar world.

And those of us we always considered to be the good guys are enabling, funding and supplying arms to Israel as it commits genocide in Gaza.

These are the people who have always told us that Russia, China, Iran and many other countries are evil, and I think a lot of us believed them.

But now? We have to question absolutely everything.

How can they be the good guys if they’re committing or enabling genocide?

They can’t. And many of us have been fooled.

Don’t we owe it to ourselves to find out what’s really going on?

Here’s my broad strokes take on things:

We in the west have always been told that our civilization is superior to those of other non-western nations. Our countries have benevolently brought civilization to the grateful heathens in other countries, and they have benefitted from our generosity.

But now, for some odd reason, the west is supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Wait. What?

For many, the cognitive dissonance is too much. But we really have to wrap our minds around what is going on.

To say we’ve been fed a pack of lies is an understatement.

In truth, the systems that prop up the western elite are broken, insolvent, militarily inferior, and have lost the respect and credibility of other nations and ordinary citizens everywhere. And while the western system is in its death throes, it’s extremely dangerous for all of us. Those who benefit from it feel entitled, and have shown us that there are no dirty tricks they won’t pull to get their way.

Here’s an interview with Professor Marandi by Nima Alkhorshid of Dialogue Works that helps to give some context. I learn so much about geopolitical matters in Southeast Asia from him, and it’s very easy to digest.

He helps us to decolonize our minds, and many of us are doing this already in our own ways.

When we attend events where land acknowledgements are given beforehand we’re acknowledging that if we’re in North America, we’re living on land that was stolen from its original inhabitants. We’re trying to understand how we can make amends for what our ancestors have done.

Christopher Columbus ‘discovered America’ in 1492, so indigenous people have been experiencing what the colonizers dished out for over five hundred years.

Genocide isn’t something new. It was easier to convince people that all of this was OK before we had social media. And it didn’t just happen in North America. Our ruling classes have committed genocide against other nations, especially if they had resources like oil they wanted to get their hands on, or if their governments were left leaning. Here’s a post about a recent genocide you may have missed.

A few decades ago, the fair trade movement arose out of this knowledge. It enabled people who were aware of the exploitation of the global majority to support those who produced our goods by paying them a fair wage.

Western power brokers have a lot of problems right now. Neoliberalism has concentrated enormous amounts of wealth into their hands. They exported jobs to countries that paid workers lower wages and had environmental regulations that were more lax.

As they privatized increasing segments of our societies, life became more expensive for the rest of us. We also lost much of our capacity for manufacturing since that ability was sent overseas along with our jobs.

Now the countries that were previously exploited are getting organized, and are increasingly bypassing the American dollar and some western backed institutions.

And other countries have developed superior weapons, so the west is also losing its military dominance.

As well, western populations are angry at the cost of living, lack of affordable housing, crumbling infrastructure and the dearth of employment opportunities that pay a living wage. And let’s not even mention the increasing environmental catastrophes we’re experiencing these days.

With social media, their propaganda is no longer working either.

In a nutshell, the traditional beneficiaries of colonialism are losing their global dominance.

People who bought into the Russophobia, Sinophobia and distrust of people from other cultures is starting to ebb. Due to the increase in travel and social media use, people are seeing through these misrepresentations. And with Israel’s genocide of Gaza we’re witnessing daily, many of us are losing faith in the people who we have entrusted with our governance.

We see military aggression towards China, whose biggest crime is becoming highly successful. We hear baseless accusations of Russia wanting to invade Europe, which it has never expressed a desire to do. (Please take a look at this interview with Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s top diplomat, to learn about Russia’s position.)

It’s important that we look at the big picture, and I appreciate others who are also articulating it. This post by Tahia of DD Geopolitics outlines the global picture in broad strokes.

Giving global context helps us to see how the various struggles around the world are interconnected, and how the players behind them share goals, identities and ideologies.

And once you start paying attention, it’s riveting. What do Venezuela, Iran, China and Russia have in common for instance? Common enemies who paint them as villains with made up stories, because the west is looking for excuses to invade and dominate these countries to try to maintain their hegemonic powers.

Did anyone else as a kid watch movies where the bad guy wanted to rule the world? It never made sense to me, but now it does. What these movies did is called mirroring — accusing other countries of what the power brokers of our countries want to do. They want to rule the world for the sake of power, access to resources and cheap labour, but that’s what they accuse other countries of trying to do.

So when we hear a country being demonized by media, which is mostly owned by the billionaire class that benefits from this kind of exploitation, you can be sure they’ll be trying to convince you that other countries are evil and that we should invade them.

And when we check other sources (here are some that I trust), we soon discover that those who wield power in our countries have been the bad guys all along, but have convinced us that they’re not. Hollywood, algorithms, video games and popular culture all convince us of this.

And the move of many to the hard right is exactly what these powerful people want. Blaming immigrants, people of colour, women, the working class or any other identifiable group takes the attention away from the crimes of the elite of our countries, and puts it on people who are usually blameless and struggling.

This is a make or break moment. Western leaders are desperate and lashing out as their power fades, and they’re telling us a lot of lies. It’s a time when paying attention is crucial.

And it’s full of surprises, some of them terrifying.

If you don’t already, I hope you’ll consider paying closer attention to geopolitical issues. Geopolitics just might become your new obsession too.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

