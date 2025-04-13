A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you enjoy my writing.

* * * * * * *

I sometimes wonder if we’re approaching a fast change of narrative around Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the west’s support of it.

We’re told that opposing the genocide means that we’re anti-semitic, even if we’re Jewish. The people who came up with this must think the rest of us are pretty stupid if they think we’ll believe that.

Even as unrelenting images of massacred people, including kids, women, care workers, reporters and anyone who gets in the way — even as we hear about numerous war crimes committed in Gaza — we’re told by mainstream media that Israel has the most moral army in the world, and that western nations should support it.

As Palestinians endure, embracing their traditional land, as more people speak out against these crimes against humanity, I can’t help but wonder if the narrative we’re being encouraged to believe about Israel is about to change fast.

How long can Israel get away with these atrocities? How long do western leaders expect its citizens to put up with more austerity — more homelessness, ever increasing costs of living — so that our countries can supply Israel with money and arms for something we’re morally opposed to?

Every day this slaughter continues, Israel, the USA and its western backers lose moral authority in the eyes of the rest of the world, including those who live in western nations.

I wonder if it was like this before World War II, and if we’ll see a similar reversal in the way support for Israel is framed.

Before World War II, many all over the world supported fascism, eugenics and related ideas that fuelled the holocaust in Germany.

As an example, take a look at this list of corporate suppliers to Germany and their documented collaboration in the implementation of the Holocaust, forced labour and other German war crimes.

Here also is a list of ten famous people who were Nazi sympathizers. And here’s a list of countries that were either fascist or contained fascist elements in World War II.

People now want to blame that holocaust on one politician or country, yet the ideas that fuelled it were fashionable at the time, at least in some circles.

The problem today is that we have social media, and many of us have seen what’s going on in Gaza with our own eyes. Even if it’s censored, we can’t un-see these things, no matter how much propaganda we’re exposed to.

So it will be a lot harder for people who now support genocide to say that they didn’t after the fact. Not when the world watched Democrats give Netanyahu a standing ovation as his country was committing genocide, not when Trump sends bombs and money to Israel, and not when other western leaders were sneaky about their material support for Israel as it continued to commit genocide.

Looking at the big geopolitical picture, the USA is losing its influence: too much military madness that’s going badly (think Ukraine and Yemen), the steadily increasing influence of BRICS, de-dollarization around the world, and now people spooked by American tariffs and looking for more reliable trading partners.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has ripped the mask off the face of the western world. It can no longer pretend to be the face of righteousness when it supports this unrelenting devastation for all the world to see on their devices. Looking at neoliberal policies in western countries shows us that greed is the only value of the ruling class. Society, environment, and citizens be damned.

Trump has this habit of saying the quiet things out loud. He’s a crude and clumsy example of what the class he represents is all about. And it’s not pretty.

Once this roller coast ride ends — and I hope we make it safely — how will it be perceived fifty years from now?

As this latest empire falls, let’s hope that somehow it has the grace to see itself for what it is, and do a course correct.

I sometimes wonder what western powers did to restore reputations after having supported Hitler and the atrocities his administration committed. How did they deflect attention from their part in the holocaust?

If Trump wants a dignified place in history — and I think he does — he needs to change course. He needs some advisors who will give him correct information, help him follow the laws, and respect human rights.

This long video, is worth watching. The views it presents about the situation in Gaza is informative and sophisticated.

When the people of Gaza win, it will also be the end of imperialism. What are all those who supported it going to do then? They will be despised by the vast majority for what they supported.

Reputation management by western elites could be incentive to create the kind of world where everyone has enough, has a roof over our heads, our environments are restored, and where genocide can never, ever be committed again.

As their military power dwindles, as does the strength of the US dollar, as they continue to lose wars, I hope this is occurring to some of those who are responsible.

If the west wants to be powerful, it should take a look at China and see how it became so successful. A big part of its success was addressing issues around standards of living, environment, and quality of education and health care, as well as careful planning.

Doing this in the west would restore severely damaged reputations. It could be a kind of restorative justice by Israel, the USA and their western allies towards Palestine.

They can say they lost their way, but that Palestine helped them find it. And Israel and the west owe Palestinians money to restore their land, rebuild and heal. And Palestinians must decide for themselves how they want to spend it, and how they want to be governed with no western interference.

Where do we get the money? We can disband NATO, and put all that money into restoring our societies, mending our social safety nets, and stopping the bloody genocide that is radicalizing people everywhere. And we can increase taxes on the rich.

That will put the western elite in the history books in a way that will make them proud.

The narrative will flip, and I think soon. What will the powers that be do to redeem themselves?

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/