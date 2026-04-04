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Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
2d

I really hope in a military coup in the Outlaw US Empire, especially after the latest dismissals at the Pentagon, or - even better - in a revolution by common Americans finally bringing down the corrupt Epstein regime.

Certainly, yesterday the USAF had a black Friday over Iran (https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/usaf-black-friday-iran-humiliates) and I hope it helped more and more Americans open their eyes.

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1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
2d

I think most of us know which countries are desperately in need of regime change. In the meantime, as Patrick Henningsen pointed out in an interview today on Dialogue Works, as long as Trump's real base--the billionaires and oligarchs--and his family are making a shitload of money every time the stock market drops and every time it recovers, they do not care about how this war impacts the population. Like Maria Antoinette said, let them eat cake!

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