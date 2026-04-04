My gut tells me that the USA will, in fact, bring about a regime change, or maybe a few of them. But probably not where they’re hoping.

When the president of the USA plots with Israel to invade a sovereign nation and assassinates the negotiators while in the midst of peace negotiations, twice in the course of a year, it’s going to cause some damage. Especially when that nation, Iran, has control of the Strait of Hormuz and has been preparing for this invasion for decades.

What could possibly go wrong? Especially when the US president didn’t even bother to come up with a compelling cover story to rally the troops. Was this war started to make sure Iran didn’t have nuclear weapons? Was it to liberate the Iranian people, who clearly didn’t want to be ‘liberated’? Was it for the oil? Or was it for his AIPAC donors?

And when the body bags inevitably come home, how will their loved ones feel about losing people to a war that feels meaningless?

Who knows the reason for this war? And what can we expect from a former reality TV show host and realtor? Diplomacy and details like a cover story aren’t part of his skill set.

What regimes do I see changing? Not Iran — it knows what it’s doing and, from the sounds of it, will win this war. But Israel? I wonder if it will exist after all this military drama, and all the bad blood it’s created after the genocide it continues to commit in Gaza? What pent up feelings do we have as we watch this in graphic and horrific detail on our screens? At some point in the near future, will Palestinians not only get food and aid, but also homes as Israelis return to their home countries?

And what about other countries in the region? Will they continue to exist? Their acquiescence to the USA makes them targets, and the Americans have abandoned them militarily. Doesn’t that make them sitting ducks?

The country I’m most curious about is the USA itself. With the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, and the economic devastation its closure to the USA and its allies will cause, how’s that going to pan out? I think it’s a given that Trump won’t be re-elected, but I wonder how Americans are feeling about the Epstein class, the needless wars, the austerity they’ve been living under for decades and ICE agents murdering and deporting their citizens. American gun laws make them armed and dangerous. This makes for one volatile cocktail.

I also wonder about other western nations that have been living under austerity, as their countries shell out billions to NATO. Those clamouring to have that money spent instead on infrastructure, social programs, environmental restoration, and education — all the things that make for a happy and healthy society — have been ignored. How will ordinary people respond to the hardships of a recession or depression after decades of struggling to get by? I can image a few regime changes in western countries.

And what about countries in Africa and South and Central America? Will those who continue to live under the thumb of western imperialism be emboldened? Governments like those of Venezuela, Burkina Faso and others might look a lot more appealing and achievable.

In the meantime, as we watch and wonder, let’s build community, grow food together and stay on the lookout for ways of getting out of this mess.

I’d love to hear your thoughts about how the world might look in a year or so.

Take good care, everyone.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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