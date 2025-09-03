Diana’s Substack

Lenny Cavallaro
3h

I agree, but I must also remind you of what exit polls revealed in 2016, 2020, and 2024: that a majority of white women voted for Trump. Figures ran to around 54% (vs. Hillary and Biden) and "slipped" to 52-53% (depending on sources, vs. Harris): and -- yes -- this was AFTER the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Bottom line: there are plenty of MAGAtista and Trumpista women out there...

Najwan Abdul Wahab
8m

It has been a joke. The crickets that replaced all the feminist activists when it came, comes, continues to be sheer terror and horror inflicted on all people. But come on man. Girls dealing with their menstrual cycle for the first time with no sanitation, no pads or tampons, nothing for the pain and the cramps. Women giving birth, C-sections under the blade without anesthesia. And also without sanitation, baby formula, clean water, medicine, etc etc

Our humanity has proven to be the sickest joke we still play. It forever breaks my heart 💔

