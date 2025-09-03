Women in the western world, especially those of us who have stood for equality, for a peaceful world and for a decent quality of life for all, we’re seriously backsliding.

As we watch women, children and innocent people in Gaza being slaughtered, as our countries are investing our tax dollars into NATO at the expense of our societal well-being, and as increased austerity breeds violence towards women, immigrants, people of colour and any other identifiable group, we’re losing everything we’ve fought so hard for.

OK, we still have the vote. But who do we get to vote for? One neoliberal or another. All parties in the western world march to the same playbook, and it’s the one that supports all of the above.

How did we let this happen?

Did the performative take the place of the substantive?

When did we get to vote for or against ongoing wars in a meaningful way? When did we get to vote against more austerity?

The moment we’re living in right now is a slap in the face to all of us, and in the face of all the women who came before us who did so much to bring us hard earned rights.

Here’s a reminder of the anti-war theme that used to run through Mothers’ Day in this poem by Julia Ward Howe written in 1870:

Mother’s Day Proclamation Arise then... women of this day! Arise, all women who have hearts! Whether your baptism be of water or of tears! Say firmly: “We will not have questions answered by irrelevant agencies, Our husbands will not come to us, reeking with carnage, For caresses and applause. Our sons shall not be taken from us to unlearn All that we have been able to teach them of charity, mercy and patience. We, the women of one country, Will be too tender of those of another country To allow our sons to be trained to injure theirs.” From the voice of a devastated Earth a voice goes up with Our own. It says: “Disarm! Disarm! The sword of murder is not the balance of justice.” Blood does not wipe our dishonor, Nor violence indicate possession. As men have often forsaken the plough and the anvil At the summons of war, Let women now leave all that may be left of home For a great and earnest day of counsel. Let them meet first, as women, to bewail and commemorate the dead. Let them solemnly take counsel with each other as to the means Whereby the great human family can live in peace... Each bearing after his own time the sacred impress, not of Caesar, But of God - In the name of womanhood and humanity, I earnestly ask That a general congress of women without limit of nationality, May be appointed and held at someplace deemed most convenient And the earliest period consistent with its objects, To promote the alliance of the different nationalities, The amicable settlement of international questions, The great and general interests of peace.

Western leaders beat the drums of war, having seemingly given up on diplomacy. Their propaganda is catching hold of many who see no hope in the future, especially in young men.

We’re reduced to living on the crumbs of the wealthiest people in history, and the violence and indignity of living housing insecure lives amidst skyrocketing costs of living.

We’re being urged to give up our dreams of a kinder, gentler world. A world that can heal, as we heal ourselves, each other, our societies and our relationships with other countries.

How did we get here?

Were we persuaded that to be feminist was to be girl bosses or go on marches or obtain the right to be soldiers?

Was it all a ruse to take away more fundamental rights like the right to live in peace, in a supportive and egalitarian society where we all have roofs over our heads, enough to eat and lots of opportunities to contribute to a caring society?

If ever there was a time to take a stand for all those things that we women cherish, and worked so hard for, it’s now.

A good starting place might be this upcoming international event on September 20th called Draw the Line.

For me, this event represents where we need to put our energies, and I hope to see many women there. And many who support an egalitarian, peaceful and sane world.

Let’s reclaim the ground we’ve lost, and then move on to something even better.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

