I sometimes wonder what century Trump is living in. And that goes for his supporters, allies and media shills too.

During the last century, stereotypes like the Marlboro Man, westerns, and racist tropes ruled the day. Politicians got away with lies and aggression towards other countries, women and everything else. The tough guy had a glamorous mystique. The deck was stacked in favour of the west and its powerful men.

But, alas, it’s 2025, and things have changed.

The Marlboro Man has died of cancer, women and people of colour are taking their rightful places in society, and Julian Assange and Wikileaks have led the way in showing us what’s really going on.

In other words, most of us are tired of the BS and clichés. All of it is dated, wrong and destructive.

We’re more savvy than we were back then, and we don’t fall for things the way we used to. Anti-genocide is anti-semitic? Give me a break! Or singing “Death to the IDF” is worse than the genocide the IDF is committing? Come on! We’re not being fooled by this crap anymore. So get with the program, will ya?

And, no, we’re not willing to give enormous amounts of our tax dollars to NATO and experience even more austerity. More unjustified and illegal wars, more belt tightening, more homelessness and hunger, more crumbling infrastructure and cuts to healthcare and education aren’t on our agenda.

But what do we do as the drunken Marlboro Man staggers around on the global stage waving his guns? How do we get him to settle down and sober up? He’s been drunk on his privilege, power and money for too long, and needs a strong cup of coffee.

He doesn’t believe in climate change, even as our lands are devastated by fire, floods and weather catastrophes. He thinks he and his friends should get to kill innocent people so they can have yet more money and power. Hey pal: That’s not OK. And oil is being phased out, the world is transitioning to green energy, and the rest of us aren’t down with all this senseless killing. And we don’t like austerity here at home either.

Isn’t it time to get off your horse, butt out your cigarette and come to terms with the new reality?

The world is changing, and your behaviour isn’t welcome anymore. It’s time to trade in the dirty tricks for authentic negotiation among equals. It’s time for peace and restoration. And guess what? Even if it’s hard to wrap your head around now, you’ll be happier in the long run.

Who will be the first Marlboro Man to ditch the ill fitting garb of yesteryear and get into something more comfortable? Whose eyes will be the first to watch life seep into all the things that used to be reduced to mere resources? People in their splendour, nature in all its grandeur, each unique culture’s majesty, and everything going from black and white into full colour. Just imagine how beautiful that first sight will be.

Who’ll be the first to realize that more war doesn’t belong in this millennium? Who’ll take the first step towards enabling societies that encourage peace, harmony and well being?

This first courageous person will be remembered as a truly historic figure who bravely led the global transformation. The world will pivot from being the ashtray of the powerful to a glorious new era of healing and restoration. To a new time of diplomacy, and a renaissance bringing art, music and surroundings the likes of which the world has never seen.

Come on, Marlboro Man, life is so much more beautiful in 3D. It’s time to move out of your one dimensional life of war, greed and the poverty of the soul those things bring. It’s becoming stale, and there’s so much waiting to be achieved.

It’s time to become a real hero.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/