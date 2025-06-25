A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

* * * * * * *

I don’t know about you, but this is the kind of regime change I’ve been hoping for for a long, long time.

Why on earth are we in the west spending more and more money on senseless military adventures that cause only death, destruction and environmental devastation while so many are hungry and homeless?

Why are we funnelling money to the already rich that should instead go towards building our social safety nets, green infrastructure and environmental restoration?

And why do western leaders keep meddling in the affairs of other countries, the latest being Iran?

When our countries support genocide, even having the nerve to call us who want it to stop anti-semitic, we have a big problem. Who are they to police the rest of the world, telling us which countries can have nuclear programs and which can’t? My preference would be to get rid of all nuclear weapons starting with Israel and the USA.

And here in the west, can we really call our political systems democratic? I can’t. No one I know has ever voted for the overarching neoliberal system that privatizes everything, enriches the already wealthy, trashes our environment and leaves so many hungry, homeless, at war and stressed about all of this?

We still have a few democratic levers we can pull, and I’m grateful that the people of New York City yanked hard, and made history.

My sincere congratulations to Zohran Mamdani, the brand new Mayor of New York City. May he succeed in fulfilling his commitments, and may he be the beginning of the turning tide in the western world.

Power to the people!

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/