This post was difficult to write, in the sense that I felt like a whiner as I wrote it. But for me it’s also a really important point.

The news most people receive these days is so distorted that it has to be hard for the average person to have a good understanding of what’s going on. Especially in a time when our leaders are engaging in nuclear brinkmanship, as we’re reaching multiple environmental tipping points, and are engaged in unending wars, including Israel’s genocide of Gaza.

I can’t’ think of a bigger oxymoron than talk of joy and good vibes while funding, arming and diplomatically supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

But this kind of talk has become normalized in western discourse.

Nothing has to make sense. We’re fed word salads, sound bites and cliches that don’t stand up to reason.

In the western world, most politicians treat us as consumers, and not citizens who care about the world, and what we’re leaving for future generations.

Many of us feel abandoned as we try to do what’s right.

Protest a genocide? You’re told that you’re anti-semitic even as you stand shoulder with Jewish people who feel the same way you do.

Object to nuclear brinkmanship? You’re called a Putin puppet.

Concerned about the environment? Our politicians proudly announce that they’re approving more fracking projects, and dissing the carbon tax.

Worried about skyrocketing food and housing costs and our steadily eroding standard of living? Oh, well. More of our tax dollars need to go to NATO so it can continue to fight forever wars.

So many of us do what we can to make life better. How many are involved with environmental, social justice and other community groups that serve our communities? We care about the world around us. We’re wading through fake news, and trying to learn what’s really going on.

So many of us feel unsupported by our political class.

Our concerns don’t seem to matter. Why is it up to us to sort through so much meaningless claptrap, and try to get the world onto a sane footing?

I think one of the reasons there is so much censorship in the western press these days is that the powers that be want to normalize what horrifies so many of us: genocide, dismissing international law, sabotaging peace processes, smearing other countries and their leaders, and then taking highly unethical actions towards them.

The problem with fake news is that a lot of people believe this stuff.

The most recent high profile example is the assassination attempt of Donald Trump. If you listen to the man who committed this crime, he spouts the line about Ukraine that westerners are led to believe.

The western press isn’t going to mention the 2014 coup in Ukraine that led up to Russia’s military operation in 2022. No. It has to be black and white — good guys/bad guys.

I find it insulting when politicians, term after term, oversee unending and unjust wars amidst our ever declining standard of living, while investing in fossil fuels as they claim to care about the environment. Terrifying us with their continued nuclear brinkmanship.

It’s sad to think that accurate information is difficult to find these days. But, as they say, the first casualty of war is truth.

And when we learn the backstories of so many of the wars the western world is involved with, we sound crazy to the people who believe what our leaders want us to believe. No context, just good and evil, and our side is always good, even as we fund and arm a country committing genocide. How can that seem reasonable?

What would it be like if they behaved like adults and treated citizens with respect? What if they actually told us the truth, complete with context?

People in Venezuela might know. Have you ever paid attention to Venezuela’s President, Nicolás Maduro? His words and actions inspire me. But he stole the election, you say? Oops! Fake news.

Or accusing Jeremy Corbyn of anti-semitism as he boldly stands up against genocide, and tries to create a sensible path to a better future.

These people are respected and loved because they care, and they speak the truth.

In these days of multiple overlapping crises, isn’t it time we raised the level of discussion in our public arena? We can’t afford this ridiculous behaviour when so much is on the line. We need some honesty.