It looks like things are de-escalating on the global stage somewhat. WWIII might be a couple of seconds further away on the Doomsday Clock than it was yesterday. Phew!

So here’s a post about staying sane while witnessing all this senseless brutality, trying to figure out what to do about it, and coping with the every day slings and arrows that are part of life.

For me, self care is a vital component of activism. And I take it seriously. Or try to.

I’m not a regular meditator. But I know I should be, and that it has many benefits.

The other morning I found myself ruminating over minor personal grievances, with the backdrop of our terrifying geopolitical moment. I didn’t want to be consumed by the feelings all this produces, so I decided to go back to bed and get into a better frame of mind through meditation.

My meditation technique is simple. I pay attention to my breath, and to the sensations I’m feeling and sounds I’m hearing while lying on my back.

As I lay there, breathing deeply, I started to feel pretty good. When who should jump up onto the bed but my cat, Steve.

He got under the covers, and positioned himself diagonally on top of my chest, over my heart, head in my hair, and purred in my ear.

Wow!

What a great way to feel the love! He helped me to reach a more calm, peaceful and relaxed state just by doing what he likes to do.

As I lay there, I felt grateful that my meditation wasn’t so structured that Steve would be experienced as a distraction. His presence was bringing me to exactly where I wanted to be.

I will recall that beautiful moment and return to that feeling when I need to become more present and tranquil, whether he’s there with me or not.

Thanks, Steve! You’re the best!