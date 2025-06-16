Diana’s Substack

Robert Billyard
1d

Yes , I watched the same interview. It does go back even further to Zbigniew Brzezinski's plan of the Grand Chessboard in the 1990s which outlined the conquering of the Asian heartland which this is all part of; knocking off Russia and Iran which are stepping stones to war with China. The big problem for the Trumpists is that they are running 30 years late and don't have the diplomatic skill set to pull it off, nor does it appear they have the resources.

American journalist Diana Johnstone once defined the US presidency as a visiting CEO presiding over a board where the decisions have already been made. Far from being the most powerful politician on earth they are puppets to the empire, and traitors to the Republic that employs them.

The war that is happening now might be the fatal blow to Brzezinski's ludicrous scheming.

Great that you posted this Diana, it needs to be known!

Feral Finster
1d

1. Of course this war was planned out long in advance, and "nuclear proli" was never anything othet than a flimsy pretext.

Doesn't matter, the neocons will get the war they so crave all the same.

2. Of course, Trump is weak, stupid and easily manipulated.

Doesn't matter, orders given in his name are still obeyed.

BRICS, BTW, is but a glorified dorm room bull session. Their leaders either refuse to see the West as their sworn enemy, or they hope that the wolf will eat then last

