How do we in the western world see ourselves these days? As individuals who ruthlessly compete with others for what we want, or as members of a community where all deserve a good life?

The way we see things makes a big difference. When all community members are seen as deserving, an infringement on the rights of one is a blow against us all.

Sure, we’re all different ages, represent different demographics and are unique in many ways, but isn’t society about getting along, and taking care of each other despite our differences?

When we want what’s best for everyone, we pay attention to the structures and processes that enable the functioning of our societies.

And when we take it to the global level, we expect to have systems to address international problems that are fair and peaceful, and contribute to the well-being of everyone in the world.

What’s good for us all is good for us individually.

We all lose when people feel desperate, alone and uncared for.

Despite my peculiarities, I still want to know that when there are contentious global issues, there are processes in place to work them out peacefully. I don’t want wars, and I’m sick of the dread of nuclear annihilation hanging over our heads.

I want political and economic systems that don’t just serve me, but also serve everyone else. The concentration of wealth, and the resultant hunger and homelessness, don’t benefit any of us, even the very rich.

Yet, when we talk about these systems, they’re met with derision and a conspiratorial mention of the World Economic Forum. I’m not a fan, but I don’t think that means that all global systems are part of a grand conspiracy, and that rugged individualism is our only alternative.

The United Nations (UN) was created to ensure peace and security in the world, and to prevent the horrors of World War II. The slogan “Never Again” was intended for everyone. International Law is something we need, and is supposed to prevent things like genocide.

Unfortunately, the UN and international law have been eroded and compromised.

As global citizens, how do we enjoy peace and security without a well functioning international legal system?

With social media and increased world travel, it’s easy to feel like we’re all in this together. But in many ways, we’re being pitted against each other for the benefit of those at the top.

When we see ourselves as a wonderful and diverse human family, we can’t help but want peace; we want to restore the environment, and make sure that everyone has a home and good food to eat; and we want to stop genocide. When we have empathy for everyone, we realize that we mostly have the same needs, as dissimilar as we may appear.

I’m not American, so haven’t paid much attention to their recent election, but what surprised me was the number of white men who express a kind of glee at the outcome.

I honestly don’t get the appeal of racist and fascist dog whistles, of women losing their rights to reproductive health, and a leader with a record of criminality and lying.

Are they hearkening back to some idealized, airbrushed past that never existed? Do they not have people in their lives whose safety is a concern for them? What kind of a future do they envision? And how did good people get to that place? Has their disdain for woke-ness morphed into them going hard right?

Let’s not forget that fascism is a tool of those benefitting from neoliberalism, the system that’s funnelling our tax dollars to the very rich at the expense of everything else.

And I truly want to understand because in six months Canada will have a federal election, and it’s likely that we’ll elect a similar leader.

When voting, I look for candidates that are caring, coherent, honest and have a compelling vision for the future. I also refuse to vote for anyone who supports genocide. Admittedly, this doesn’t leave a lot of eligible candidates.

I hope we can reach the level of societal maturity where we care for the well-being of everyone.

The alternative isn’t just unthinkable, it’s incredibly miserable and lonely.