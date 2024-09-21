These presents give us presence, or at least the potential for it.

When we prepare for the future, much becomes effortless as everything’s ready to go because we’ve made sure it has.

I’m a little obsessive about it, but I’ve always found it worthwhile.

It feels like common sense to set things up in a way that allows for the calm of knowing there will be fewer unwanted surprises as we go about our days.

And the future soon becomes the present. Why not leave ourselves these little gifts that make life that much easier?

As someone who has done this for most of my adult life, it’s difficult for me to understand how western governments operate.

What kind of a future do they envision as they support genocide? As they let their populations slide into hunger and homelessness, and do as little as possible to address the climate crisis that most of us have experienced in one way or another, what goes through their mind?

It doesn’t make sense to me, especially with my orientation towards setting things up for ease in the future.

As they say, what comes around goes around.

What do they see in the future for themselves and their families when they disregard the needs of others, and the well-being of all of us and the planet that sustains us?

What kind of an echo chamber do they exist in that makes all of this seem OK?

Is it all about greed, and getting what they want at the expense of everything else including life on earth?

What do they see when they look in the mirror?

What stories do they tell themselves that justify this, or do they feel powerless against forces that overwhelm them?

Are there courageous people in their ranks that dare to do things differently?

Are there hearts that haven’t been hardened by a worldview driven by greed?

Truly, I can’t comprehend the attitudes that drive the powerful in the western world.

Most importantly, how can we stop them from taking us down this horrible path? How can we give all of us, our planet and the people who are suffering under their rampant barbarism presents for the future?

I want the future to be a place where we can all live our best lives on a planet that is being restored to its full splendor. Wouldn’t that be a wonderful present?