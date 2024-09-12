If genocide isn’t a red line, what on earth is?

What kind of a choice do people in the west have? In the USA, it’s the Red Republicans and the Blue Democrats whose policies are so similar they may be considered functions of the discreet powers that run the country. Red and blue makes purple, and I wouldn’t vote for either of these genocide supporters.

Here are the common policies shared by Harris and Trump. From Jill Stein’s X page:

Both Harris and Trump boasted about embracing war criminals and guaranteeing the dominance of American capital at the expense of everything else. Both of them promised to support fracking and bragged about their results in expanding fossil fuel extraction. Both of them promised to continue building our military and stoked military tensions with Iran, China, and Russia. Both agree on giving Israel unilateral authority over our foreign policy decisions in the Middle East. Both agree on unlimited militarization of our border. Both agree that private interests like the profit of fossil fuel companies outweigh the collective interest of the survival of our species and our planet. And both gleefully embrace the support of war criminals, genociders, “transnational” thugs, and despots.

Here’s a video of Jeffrey Sachs telling us how similar the policies of the Democrats and Republicans are in relation to Russia. Near the end, he also mentions Netanyahu. The point is, American foreign policy is all about control.

Joy and good vibes are not what I associate with genocide, supported militarily, financially and diplomatically by the USA and its allies. Nor with propaganda being spouted by the mainstream media downplaying this horror. Nor the other unsavoury policies these two parties share

I don’t live in the USA, but if I did I would vote for Jill Stein who has been consistent in her support of Palestine, a liveable society, and environmental restoration.

Here in Canada, both the Liberals and Conservatives — Canada’s version of the purple party (not to be mistaken with the People’s Party of Canada, which calls itself the Purple Party) — both support Israel.

This morning I received an email from the Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) about a handbook on anti-racism that the federal Liberal Party is creating. This effectively censors Palestinian perspectives.

From their action page:

Prime Minister’s Special Envoy Lyons is imminently preparing to publish a dangerous handbook to guide institutions in applying the extremist anti-Palestinian IHRA definition of antisemitism. IHRA strategically conflates antisemitism with nearly any criticism of Israel and Zionism, and is often used to suppress, censor, and persecute Palestinian perspectives. It is clear that this anti-Palestinian, pro-censorship handbook will be used to target anti-genocide protestors and put a deep chill on criticism of apartheid, genocide and Zionism.

If you’re Canadian and would like to write to the Prime Minister about it, here is an email template you can use.

Needless to say, I won’t be voting for either party in the upcoming federal election.

If a party can’t do their best to stop the ongoing genocide, they don’t deserve my vote.

From what I understand, other western countries are supporting this genocide as well. And have their own versions of ‘purple’ parties duking it out over minor differences.

We can’t let these parties win.

We need ceasefires in Gaza and in Ukraine, and we need to restore those battered countries and make peace with the rest of the world.

The path the western ruling class has chosen is destructive and senseless. Our societies are in a shambles, and we’re reaching numerous environmental tipping points, as our governments continue their killing spree on our dime.

If you’re not in the USA or Canada, I’d like to hear about similar examples of purple parties that support genocide even though they are competing against each other. Are you withholding your vote from them? What kind of pressure have you put on them that’s been working? Do you have viable alternative parties you can support?

Isn’t it time we stopped this foolhardy and reckless devastation, and began a serious healing journey for this battered planet of ours, and our beleaguered societies?

If our governments are crazy enough to engage in nuclear brinkmanship that puts everything at risk, what can we do as citizens?

Here’s a speech that eloquently expresses the perspective of many in the global majority. Do western leaders understand how supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza is destroying their countries’ credibility? The emperor is removing his clothes before our eyes, and what we’re seeing is monstrous.

Isn’t it time we got serious about living in peace, raising living standards and healing our ailing planet? Shouldn’t we disallow our greed dominated system? It funnels money to the rich at the expense of all of us and everything else, and uses our tax dollars to kill innocent people in other countries.

If genocide is something we can accept, is there anything that is unacceptable to us? We in the west need to rethink our priorities, and vote for people who are willing to work towards the kind of world we want to live in.

My vote needs to be earned, and I will vote for a party that shares my vision for the future.

I hope we all consider what is at risk when we vote for a party that supports genocide and endless war.