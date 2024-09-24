Today I was telling a friend about writing on Substack. I mentioned that I find it rewarding in so many ways but, most importantly, that it helps me to stay sane during these terrifying times.

We don’t always agree on everything, which is perfectly normal, but the people I interact with on this platform are beyond great. So thank you!

Here, I can express what’s going on for me. As I piece together what I learn about geopolitics, and how I’m coping with it, it’s so validating when others can relate!

And I found that sharing my artwork, which took a lot of courage, helps some of you. Imagine how good that feels.

It’s comforting to know that other people are feeling similarly as we navigate this sea of fake news and geopolitical meltdown.

These are tough times for caring people everywhere in the world, and it’s essential that we keep speaking out, taking action and doing what we can to bring attention to the horrific situation we find ourselves in.

From hard won experience, I’ve learned that self care is essential when we’re paying attention and doing what we can about it. Watching this genocide take place before our eyes on our screens is excruciating.

And it’s unbelievable that it’s still going on, and the leaders in the western world are supporting it.

I hope as we’re witnessing this, we’re doing our best to take care of ourselves. It’s hard to address the insanity of the world as it is right now.

When I joined Substack in September 2023, I thought I’d be writing out my grand ideas, about housing, the environment, transportation, transformation, social justice and all sorts of other things.

And then October 7th happened. All my energy went into writing about what’s going on in the Middle East, and how western governments are supporting the carnage there. It’s all I could think about.

It took me a couple of weeks to even be able to express anything coherently, and usually I never get writer’s block. It was so shocking and disorienting it left me wordless.

And now that I’ve found my footing, and am able to write about these horrors, I so appreciate the camaraderie I’ve found here on Substack, and the many caring people who are doing all they can to turn things around.

So thank you. I hope you’re well, and I truly appreciate your friendship and support. I hope we can continue to support each other as we keep at it, and that we take good care of ourselves and each other in the process.

Substack has been a saving grace for me during a very disturbing year, and I hope I’ve helped you to maintain some level of sanity during these crazy times too.

To quote Thomas King, “Stay Calm, Be Brave, and Wait for the Signs.”

Take good care, everyone.

We need each other during this critical historic moment.

* * * * * * *

Below is an older picture of me with a few friends. I’ll leave it to you to guess which one is me.