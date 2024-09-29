Peace provides a context that allows us to experience magic.

When we really see, really hear, immerse ourselves in the experience of being alive, magic reveals itself.

The muse smiles on those who are able to cultivate moments of peace in their lives.

If children in Palestine can play and smile amidst the rubble, we can too.

With a calm heart and clear eyes, we can see the magic in the ordinary: the searing yellow of the autumn leaves glowing in the sunshine, the trusting snuggle of a child or a furry companion, the smell of a hungry ground sated by rain, a meaningful connection.

There are so many treasures that are only revealed in peaceful moments. They’re fleeting and ephemeral, and they’re what life is all about.

I hope we all find the magic in peace.

And I hope we can conjure up whatever magic it takes to create the peace in the world for which we yearn.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/