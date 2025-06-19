A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza for the past twenty months. They’ve been randomly bombing Lebanon, Syria and other surrounding countries. Now they’ve bombed Iran, tricking its people into thinking they’d be negotiating for peace a few days later. Israel has falsely accused Iran of building a nuclear bomb, something which Iran has never done or wanted to do. Iran’s mythological nuclear weapons are being called the weapons of mass destruction that justified the invasion of Iraq in earlier years.

“The lies told to ignite the war with Iraq have been resurrected to ignite a war with Iran. The assessments of intelligence agencies and international bodies are dismissed, replaced by hallucinations.”

— Chris Hedges, War Deja Vu (6/19/25)

Israel kills civilians, including children, commits war crimes such as bombing hospitals, schools and universities, lies consistently, starves people in Gaza and crows over its genocidal ‘achievements’.

Candace Owens does a great job of describing Israel’s beginnings in jut over two minutes. In a nutshell, Palestinians sheltered refugees who then stole their homes at gunpoint, making Palestinians refugees on the land they lived on for hundreds of years. And this has continued since Israel’s creation. Palestine is an apartheid state.

This is who Americans and their allies are supposed to defend? Why? Mostly because of the AIPAC dollars that buy western politicians. People are supposed to risk coming home in body bags for this?

It’s time to say a decisive “no” in any way we can. Write, boycott, get on a boat or join a march that aims to get food and aid into Gaza, get to a demonstration, and organize with others in your community. Wear a keffiyeh. Every person who takes action will build the resistance to this insanity. We have to make our movement strong.

The western powers try to convince us that we’re temporarily embarrassed millionaires, while privately viewing us as cheap labour. As planned, we’re getting easier to exploit as our standards of living erode. We have to stop allowing ourselves to be fooled. Objecting to genocide doesn’t make us anti-semitic. Israel isn’t defending itself; it’s committing genocide, violating international law, and wreaking havoc in its region. If our politicians can be bought, we don’t live in a democracy. We need to face up to these facts. We’ve been aggressively fed fairytales, and we can no longer afford to swallow them whole.

Here’s a great talk by Professor Marandi that puts the situation into perspective. We need more speakers like him, especially from countries with targets on their back. The west has a habit of dehumanizing countries so they can be destroyed and their resources exploited. People from these countries explaining their positions help us to understand. And we need to listen to their voices, and pay attention. If you don’t know where to begin, here are more voices that will help to set you straight. We need accurate information if we’re going to make good decisions.

And when the almost inevitable false flag incident occurs, we can’t fall for it. The USA is looking for an excuse to justify invading Iran, and will manufacture one if need be.

Take care, all. Together, let’s work for the kind of future we want, and resist the forces that support an illegal war and an ongoing genocide.

Enough is enough.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/